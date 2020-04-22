Log in
Momentum publ : Invitation to a presentation of the Momentum Group's Financial Report for 2019/20

04/22/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Momentum Group will publish its Financial Report for the 2019/20 financial year on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET. In conjunction with this, Momentum Group are pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which CEO & President Ulf Lilius and CFO Niklas Enmark will present the report and the acquisition of Swedol, and answer any subsequent questions.

The conference call and presentation are available on the web or by telephone in accordance with the details below. Questions may be asked both at the conference call and via the webcast.

DATE: Wednesday, 13 May 2020.

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CET.

WEB LINK: The presentation and conference call are available on the web - https://financialhearings.com/event/12130.

TELEPHONE NO: To participate in the conference call -
SE: +46-8-505 583 53
UK: +44-33 330 092 72
US: +1-83 352 683 80

LANGUAGE: English.

OTHER: Momentum Group's Financial Report for the 2019/20 financial year will be published on 13 May 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation material will be made available at Momentum Group's website (in the section: Investor Relations / Reports & Presentations) approximately one hour prior to the start of the conference call. A recorded version of the webcast will be available at the website after the presentation.

Stockholm, 22 April 2020

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations - Tel: +46 70 660 31 32 / E-mail: mats.karlqvist@momentum.group

The information was submitted for publication at 10:30 a.m. CET on 22 April 2020.

Momentum Group is a leading reseller of industrial consumables and components, services and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 9.5 billion and some 2,700 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.

Disclaimer

Momentum Group AB published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:37:03 UTC
