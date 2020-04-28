Log in
Momo : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

04/28/2020

BEIJING, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.immomo.com or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investors Relations Department via email at ir@immomo.com or by mail at 20th Floor, Block B, Tower 2, Wangjing SOHO, No. 1 Futongdong Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, People's Republic of China.

About Momo Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Momo Inc.
Momo Investor Relations
Ms. Ashley Jing
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: ir@immomo.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momo-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2019-301048942.html

SOURCE Momo Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
