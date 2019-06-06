Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Momo Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an
investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against
Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) (“Momo”) on behalf of those who purchased or
otherwise acquired Momo securities between April 21, 2015 and
April 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Momo investors who purchased securities during the Class Period
may, no later than July 15, 2019, seek to
be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.
Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit
or request additional information about this litigation are encouraged
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check attorneys James Maro, Jr. or
Adrienne Bell at (888) 299-7706 (toll free)
Adrienne Bell at (888) 299-7706 (toll free) or online at: www.ktmc.com/momo-inc-securities-class-action.
According to the complaint, Momo operates a mobile-based social and
entertainment platform in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or
“China”). The company operates the Momo platform that includes its Momo
mobile application (or “app”) and various related features,
functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform
partners. On February 23, 2018, Momo announced that it had reached a
definitive agreement with Tantan Limited (“Tantan”), a social and dating
app in China, and all of its shareholders, under which Momo agreed to
acquire a 100% fully diluted equity stake in Tantan for approximately
5.3 million newly issued Class A ordinary shares of Momo and US$600.9
million in cash. Momo announced the successful closing of its
acquisition of Tantan on May 11, 2018.
The Class Period commences on April 21, 2015. On April 20, 2015, after
market hours, Momo filed its annual report on a Form 20-F with the SEC,
reporting Momo’s financial and operating results for the 2014 fiscal
year.
The complaint alleges that, on June 27, 2018, Spruce Point Capital
Management LLC (“Spruce Point”) issued a short seller report on Momo,
recommending a “strong sell” opinion on Momo’s shares. The Spruce Point
report cited, inter alia, possible compliance issues with the content of
Momo’s services under relevant PRC regulations, Momo’s failure to
disclose corrective action taken by Chinese authorities against one of
its variable interest entities (“VIE”), and that Momo was engaged in
related party transactions and illicit business dealings. According to
several agencies cited throughout the Spruce Point report, Momo had a
reputation for being a “sex cam” service—i.e., Momo users were using its
services for illicit sexual content. The Spruce Point report also
alleged that Momo had failed to disclose that China had charged Beijing
Momo, one of Momo’s VIEs, with illicit financial reporting activity,
which coincided with three Momo directors citing “personal reasons” for
their resignation. Additionally, the Spruce Point report alleged that
Momo held a minority interest “in a very popular and highly rated
illegal (in China) gambling operation,” the mobile gambling app
Pokermaster, via another undisclosed VIE since July 2015. Following the
release of the Spruce Point report, Momo’s American Depositary Receipt
(“ADR”) price fell $2.48 per share, or 5.47%, to close at $42.86 per
share on June 27, 2018.
Then, on April 29, 2019, three days after Momo filed the 2018 20-F, Momo
issued a press release disclosing that the Tantan social and dating
mobile app had been removed from certain mobile app stores at the
direction of Chinese authorities. Following this news, Momo’s ADR price
fell $2.51 per share, or 6.81%, to close at $34.36 per share on April
29, 2019.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to
prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii)
Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with
PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an
increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction
of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo’s public
statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Momo investors may, no later
than July 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead
plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer &
Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an
absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts
on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to
be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the
class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members,
and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your
ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of
whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.
