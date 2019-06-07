Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Momo Inc (ADR)    MOMO

MOMO INC (ADR)

(MOMO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Momo Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Momo Inc. (“Momo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOMO) securities during the period from April 21, 2015 to April 29, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Momo made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; and (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities.

On April 29, 2019, Momo disclosed that the Company’s Tantan social and dating mobile app had been removed from certain mobile app stores at the direction of Chinese authorities. On this news, the price of Momo’s American depository receipts fell $2.51 per share, approximately 6.8%, to close at $34.36 on April 29, 2019.

If you acquired Momo securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOMO INC (ADR)
08:16pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
06/06KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
05/24MOMO : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
05/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
05/23MOMO DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Momo Inc. Investors of Important Ju..
BU
05/23DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05/23MOMO INC (ADR) : quaterly earnings release
05/17ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Momo Inc. (MOMO) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05/17IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
05/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 382 M
EBIT 2019 620 M
Net income 2019 447 M
Finance 2019 1 480 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,83
P/E ratio 2020 10,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 6 169 M
Chart MOMO INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Momo Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMO INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 41,1 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Wang President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Xiao Song Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Chunlai Wang Chief Technology Officer
Yong Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOMO INC (ADR)25.22%5 700
SNAP INC150.82%15 665
SEA LTD (ADR)162.72%11 317
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-9.46%7 127
GRUBHUB INC-17.80%5 739
DENA CO LTD20.12%3 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About