Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Momo Inc (ADR)    MOMO

MOMO INC (ADR)

(MOMO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Momo : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Momo Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Momo Inc. (“Momo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOMO) investors who purchased securities between April 21, 2015 and April 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 29, 2019, the Company announced that its Tantan social and dating mobile app had been removed from certain mobile phone app stores at the direction of Chinese authorities.

On this news, shares of Momo fell $2.51, or nearly 7%, to close at $34.36 on April 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with Chinese law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Momo securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 15, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOMO INC (ADR)
07:33pMOMO : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
05/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
05/23MOMO DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Momo Inc. Investors of Important Ju..
BU
05/23DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05/23MOMO INC (ADR) : quaterly earnings release
05/17ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Momo Inc. (MOMO) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05/17IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
05/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
05/16Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05/16The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mo..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 427 M
EBIT 2019 676 M
Net income 2019 515 M
Finance 2019 1 571 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 9,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 5 513 M
Chart MOMO INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Momo Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOMO INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 41,5 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Wang President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Xiao Song Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Chunlai Wang Chief Technology Officer
Yong Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOMO INC (ADR)12.17%5 513
SNAP INC101.81%15 156
SEA LTD (ADR)170.23%13 028
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-10.95%7 248
GRUBHUB INC-13.89%6 030
DENA CO LTD16.11%2 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About