Monaker Group Invited to Speak at the RateGain Future Connect Summit on February 26, 2020

WESTON, FL, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has been invited to participate at the RateGain Future Connect summit being held at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre on February 26, 2020.



The exclusive event will bring together decision makers from leading global travel and hospitality companies to discuss strategic growth initiatives and the state of distribution. Executives will share insights and market trends as well as how they see the future of distribution evolving. The summit is powered by RateGain, a global market leader in hospitality and travel technology solutions.

Monaker’s chief information and chief operating officer, Tim Sikora, is scheduled to participate as a spotlight session speaker for the event. He will discuss the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), the first customizable, alternative lodging reservation system with instant booking for 3 million vacation homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos and castles.

Monaker recently announced MBE’s integration with RateGain’s global distribution platform, which includes the DHISCO Switch Connectivity, DHISCO Content, RezGain and Smart Distribution. While DHISCO Switch Connectivity provides access to 1,500+ demand partners, DHISCO Content helped Monaker Group with successfully loading 100,000+ alternative lodgings in 72 hours with 500,000+ translations in 5 languages and 1 million images.

The MBE Application Program Interface (API) provides Monaker’s integrated travel distributors and their downstream partners with the ability to book commissionable vacation rentals within their existing reservation systems from Monaker’s global inventory of vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and even castles. Since MBE bookings can be instantly confirmed, rather than waiting hours or even days for property owners to respond, the vacation rental can also be seamlessly booked alongside air, car and other travel reservations as a complete package.

About RateGain Technology

RateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products, which help travel and hospitality companies with cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement to make more revenue every day. RateGain is proud to support 125,000+ hotel properties globally by providing 240 billion rate and availability updates & powering over 30 Million bookings. RateGain is trusted by 25 out of the top 30 OTAs, world’s fastest-growing airlines, 23 of the top 30 hotel chains, tour operators and wholesalers, all top car rental companies, largest cruise lines, and the largest travel management companies. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO, which made it the only company in the world to offer end-to-end smart distribution. In June 2019, RateGain acquired award-winning BCV to offer guest experience cloud to maximize guest lifetime value for hospitality chains. For more information, visit www.rategain.com

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The proprietary Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging rental. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2019 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contacts:

Monaker Group, Inc.

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Tel: (954) 888-9779

rmarshall@monakergroup.com





RateGain

Ankit Chaturvedi

AVP Marketing -RateGain

ankit.chaturvedi@rategain.com

+91 9654502760