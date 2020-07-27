Log in
MONARCA MINERALS INC.

(MMN)
Monarca Minerals : Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Private Placement to C$3.0 Million

07/27/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Toronto, Ontario, July 27, 2020 - Monarca Minerals Inc. (TSXV:MMN) ('Monarca' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company will be increasing their previously announced non-brokered private placement to up to 60,000,000 units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (each a 'Common Share') and one common share purchase warrant (each a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.075 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing of the Offering. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as finder for the Company under the Offering.

Disclaimer

Monarca Minerals Inc. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:15:17 UTC
