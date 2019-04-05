Log in
Monberg & Thorsen A/S : Business transacted at the Annual General Meeting

04/05/2019 | 05:52am EDT

5 April 2019

Announcement No 11, 2019

Monberg & Thorsen A/S - Business transacted at the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Monberg & Thorsen A/S was held today, with agenda as dated and sent to the Company's registered shareholders on 7 March 2019.

Referring to the Company's annual report for 2018, Henriette Holmgren Thorsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, presented a verbal report on the development in the 2018 financial year, the main highlights for Monberg & Thorsen and the outlook for 2019.

The Board of Directors' outlook for 2019 as set out in the published annual report for 2018 is reaffirmed.

Under items 2 and 3 of the agenda, the Chairman presented the financial statements for 2018 and the Board of Directors' proposal for the application of the result for the year. The Board of Directors recommended to the shareholders that dividend of DKK 0 per DKK 20 share be paid to the shareholders. The shareholders at the Annual General Meeting then adopted the report and the annual report as well as the Board of Directors' proposal for the application of the result.

The resolution to merges proposed by the Board of Directors under item 4 of the agenda was adopted.

Under item 5 of the agenda, the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting re-elected Henriette Holmgreen Thorsen, Ander Heine Jensen and Christine Thorsen.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab were re-appointed as the Company's auditors.

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Questions relating to this announcement should be directed to Morten Pedersen on telephone +45 2186 7254.

The quarterly announcement is also available at www.monthor.com

This announcement is available in Danish and English. In case of doubt, the Danish version shall prevail.

MONBERG & THORSEN

A/S CVR 12 61 79 17

LEI 529900NA1V21KR5S7498

Ringager 4C, 2nd Floor, Right

DK - 2605 Brøndby

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Monberg & Thorsen A/S published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 09:51:06 UTC
