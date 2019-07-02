Moncler : 4 Moncler Simone Rocha collection launch

MONCLER GENIUS WORLD TOUR 19 - 20

The MONCLER GENIUS WORLD TOUR 19 - 20 sees Moncler Genius escalate to the next level. It brings Moncler Genius into the context of a blockbuster world tour, pairing each collection with a special activation that will be curated to communicate its unique and inimitable character. Each collection has a dedicated launch which will be celebrated with the same electrifying energy as a tour date. The series of events will jump from country to country, from city to city, as the symposium of creatives tour their unique spark of genius around the world.

Simone Rocha has balanced her trademark romantic shapes, volume and embellishments with Moncler sense of utility and practicality. The collection developed from thinking about protection against the elements. Voluminous silhouettes turn into capes and a sense of flowery adornment meet the great outdoors, creating a new uniform for nature that is poetic as it is delicately well-made. Protection, according to Rocha, is a core Moncler value: the brand is meant for being in nature. Inspired by the uniforms and artefacts of girl guide troops, Simone mixed luxurious with functionality and creativity. The central piece is the voluminous puffer cape with ropes that allow to tie it all and adjust the volume. The garment becomes the habitat, and a wearable protection. Rocha's signature feminine pieces - ruffled dresses, daisy-patterned puffers, multi-tier coats - come in Moncler's nylon technique and longue saison, and in a palette of white, blush, red, blue and black. Fabrication and how it is manipulated and developed is fundamental to the design process. Signature Simone Rocha pearls are featured on the logo, or as a decoration on knitted headpieces. The forest survival theme carries on in the sleeping bag, bags and quilted hold-alls. The collection is about an harmonious clash of romanticism and outdoors.

