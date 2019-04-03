Log in
Moncler : Notice of change in share capital

04/03/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

MONCLER S.P.A

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, 3 April, 2019- Moncler S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the new composition of the fully paid-up share capital following the exercise of stock options according to the plan titled "Performance Stock Option Plan 2015" and the assignment of the shares free of charge according to the plan titled "2016-2018Performance Shares Plan", approved by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, respectively, of April 23, 2015 and of April 20, 2016. The Company also informs that the relevant share capital statement was recorded on April 2, 2019. In addition, the updated By-Laws of the Company, filed at the Milan Companies Register, will be made available to the public on the Company's website (www.monclergroup.com, sections "Governance/Governance and ethics" and "Governance/Documents and procedures") and through the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" on the website www.1info.itin accordance with applicable law.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Euro

No. of shares

Unit

Unit

value

Euro

No. of shares

value

Total of which:

51,587,704.80

257,938,524

-

51,164,024.80

255,820,124

-

Ordinary shares

51,587,704.80

257,938,524

-

51,164,024.80

255,820,124

-

(regular

entitlement)

current coupon number:

Ordinary shares

(deferred entitlement)

current coupon number:

Preference shares

(regular entitlement)

current coupon number:

Preference shares

(deferred entitlement)

current coupon number:

Convertible savings shares

(regular entitlement)

current coupon number:

Convertible savings shares

(deferred entitlement)

current coupon number:

Non-convertible savings

shares

(regular entitlement)

current coupon number:

Non-convertible savings shares

(deferred entitlement) current coupon number:

***

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investors

Media

Paola Durante

Domenico Galluccio

Moncler Investor Relations & Strategic Planning Director

Moncler Worldwide Press Office and Media Director

Tel. +39 02 42203560

Tel. +39 02 42203540

investor.relations@moncler.com

domenico.galluccio@moncler.com

Alice Poggioli

Moncler Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +39 02 42203658

investor.relations@moncler.com

Carlotta Fiorani

Moncler Investor Relations

Tel. +39 02 42203569

investor.relations@moncler.com

About Moncler

Moncler was founded at Monestier-de-Clermont, Grenoble, France, in 1952 and is currently headquartered in Italy. Over the years the brand has combined style with constant technological research assisted by experts in activities linked to the world of the mountain. The Moncler outerwear collections marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life. In 2003 Remo Ruffini took over the company, of which he is currently Chairman and CEO. Moncler manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Moncler, through its boutiques and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets

Disclaimer

Moncler S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:01:04 UTC
