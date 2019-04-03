Moncler : Notice of change in share capital

Milan, 3 April, 2019- Moncler S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the new composition of the fully paid-up share capital following the exercise of stock options according to the plan titled "Performance Stock Option Plan 2015" and the assignment of the shares free of charge according to the plan titled "2016-2018Performance Shares Plan", approved by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, respectively, of April 23, 2015 and of April 20, 2016. The Company also informs that the relevant share capital statement was recorded on April 2, 2019. In addition, the updated By-Laws of the Company, filed at the Milan Companies Register, will be made available to the public on the Company's website (www.monclergroup.com, sections "Governance/Governance and ethics" and "Governance/Documents and procedures") and through the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" on the website www.1info.itin accordance with applicable law.
Total of which:
51,587,704.80
257,938,524
51,164,024.80
255,820,124
Ordinary shares
51,587,704.80
257,938,524
51,164,024.80
255,820,124
