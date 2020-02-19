Moncler S p A : CEO does not rule out M&A but no plan for now

"I am certainly looking for a new chapter for Moncler. We don't necessarily need to become part of a bigger group," Ruffini told reporters on the sidelines of Moncler's fashion show in Milan.

"We don't rule anything out but there is nothing realistic on the table," he added.

Speculation that Moncler, one of the most successful fashion groups in recent years, could become a takeover target has intensified since media reports last December said Gucci-owner Kering and the Italian group had held exploratory talks.

Both groups have poured cold water on the possibility of a merger.

Ruffini said plans for a loyalty share scheme that would allow him to increase his voting rights to 29% from 19.6% at present were not related to any merger project.

"It's got nothing to do with M&A," he said, adding the scheme would reward long-term investors and give him more clout to pursue his current growth strategy for the group.

