Moncler S p A : Tod's chief says Hong Kong unrest factored in, turnaround taking effect

Rival Moncler this week gave warning that the Hong Kong civil rights protests were denting sales in the area, spreading concerns across the luxury retail sector.

However, Tod's founder and top shareholder Diego Della Valle said the civil unrest in Hong Kong "is not worrying as of today", adding that he hoped the situation would calm down soon and "not just for the sake of selling more shoes".

He also gave reassurance on the turnaround efforts of the group famous for its Gommino loafers.

"We're doing what we need to do," he said on the sidelines of the label's spring-summer fashion show in Milan.

"We're in line with our schedule and I'm sure, soon, all will be satisfied. The first signs (of the turnaround) are becoming apparent."

The group, which owns also the Hogan and Roger Vivier brands, launched a new business model dubbed Tod's Factory in late 2017 to reverse falling sales and refresh its namesake brand, offering new products and more frequent collections, backed by significant marketing investment.

