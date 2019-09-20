Log in
Moncler S p A : Tod's chief says Hong Kong unrest factored in, turnaround taking effect

09/20/2019
FILE PHOTO: Tod's founder and top shareholder Diego Della Valle

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Tod's has budgeted for a potential hit from continuing unrest in Hong Kong and is seeing signs of progress with the brand's turnaround strategy, the head of the company said on Friday.

Rival Moncler this week gave warning that the Hong Kong civil rights protests were denting sales in the area, spreading concerns across the luxury retail sector.

However, Tod's founder and top shareholder Diego Della Valle said the civil unrest in Hong Kong "is not worrying as of today", adding that he hoped the situation would calm down soon and "not just for the sake of selling more shoes".

He also gave reassurance on the turnaround efforts of the group famous for its Gommino loafers.

"We're doing what we need to do," he said on the sidelines of the label's spring-summer fashion show in Milan.

"We're in line with our schedule and I'm sure, soon, all will be satisfied. The first signs (of the turnaround) are becoming apparent."

The group, which owns also the Hogan and Roger Vivier brands, launched a new business model dubbed Tod's Factory in late 2017 to reverse falling sales and refresh its namesake brand, offering new products and more frequent collections, backed by significant marketing investment.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONCLER S.P.A. 0.46% 32.62 End-of-day quote.12.24%
TOD'S SPA -0.52% 46.14 End-of-day quote.12.35%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 642 M
EBIT 2019 494 M
Net income 2019 362 M
Finance 2019 642 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,62x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 8 230 M
Managers
NameTitle
Remo Ruffini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Philippe Eggs Chief Marketing & Operating Officer
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Vice Chairman
Marco Diego de Benedetti Lead Independent Director
Luciano Santel Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONCLER S.P.A.12.24%9 053
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE42.25%204 318
VF CORPORATION22.04%34 665
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.59.21%25 223
UNDER ARMOUR14.37%8 710
RALPH LAUREN CORP-7.36%7 402
