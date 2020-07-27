Log in
07/27 11:40:01 am
34.35 EUR   +2.17%
Moncler S p A : reports loss as second-quarter sales plunge

07/27/2020 | 01:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020

Italian fashion group Moncler reported a first-half operating loss for the first time in its history on Monday as a drop in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis lockdowns accelerated sharply in the second quarter.

The group did not provide a forecast for the rest of the year but said it expected no immediate relief from the crisis, which has hit revenues across the luxury goods industry.

"It is difficult to know how the second half of the year will evolve," Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini said in a statement. "I believe, however, that what we are facing will continue to have a significant impact for several months on, at least in some parts of the world."

With shoppers confined at home during lockdowns in Moncler's main markets, sales in the second quarter were down by around 50%, in line with analysts' estimates, following an 18% drop in the first quarter.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the first half turned negative to produce a loss of 35.5 million euros, after writedowns of 30 million euros to cover unsold inventory from Moncler's Spring/Summer range.

That compared with a first-half profit of 102.6 million euros last year.

Moncler, which made its name with trademark puffer jackets, has become one of best performing luxury groups in the industry after a makeover under Ruffini. But in April it scrapped its 2019 dividend after the first-quarter sales drop.

Earlier on Monday, Moncler announced it would bring its e-commerce channel in-house with a view to double the share of its online business over the next three years at a time when online sales are increasingly important due to uncertainties caused by the virus.

In the first half of 2020, e-commerce continued to grow in double-digit percentages, Moncler said. In 2019, online sales accounted for around 10% of the total, according to analysts.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 410 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
Net income 2020 218 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2020 540 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,9x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 8 495 M 9 997 M 9 984 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 569
Free-Float 73,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Remo Ruffini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Philippe Eggs Executive Director, COO & Chief Marketing Officer
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Vice Chairman
Marco Diego de Benedetti Vice Chairman
Luciano Santel Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONCLER S.P.A.-16.10%9 880
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.65%233 784
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.38.78%41 862
VF CORPORATION-39.90%23 335
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%7 913
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-19.74%5 317
