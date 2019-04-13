Log in
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

(MDLZ)
Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz Due to Unexpected Solidified Ingredient in Product in the US

04/13/2019

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a limited voluntary recall in the United States of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies. This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received. 

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the table below, available at retail stores nationwide.  No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

DescriptionRetail UPCBest When Used By Dates 
 
CHIPS AHOY CHEWY COOKIE (13 OZ) 0 44000 03223 4
07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

(Located on left top side of package by lift tab)		 

This recall is being conducted in the US.
Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EDT.

 

Contact:		 

Elisabeth Wenner
 847-943-5678
 news@mdlz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9cc2460-175c-4172-831b-df748b8f0e7c


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
