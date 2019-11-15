Log in
Mondelez International    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

(MDLZ)
Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of Cheese Nips (11 oz. Box) Product in the U.S. Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

11/15/2019 | 02:48pm EST

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Cheese Nips (11 oz. Box) product in the United States due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product.  The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment. 

This recall is limited exclusively to the Cheese Nips product listed in the grid, available at retail stores nationwide.  No other Mondelēz Global LLC products nor any other geographies are included in or affected by this recall.

DescriptionRetail UPCBest When Used By Date
CHEESE NIPS (11 oz. BOX) 0 44000 03453 5
18MAY20
19MAY20
20MAY20
   

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it, and should discard any product they may have.  Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact:   Laurie Guzzinati
847-943-5678
news@mdlz.com
   

