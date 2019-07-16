Log in
Mondelēz International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks®

07/16/2019

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced it has completed its previously announced agreement to acquire a majority interest in Perfect Snacks®, a pioneer in the fast-growing refrigerated nutrition bars segment with a range of offerings including Perfect Bar, The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™, and Perfect Snacks’ other lines of organic, non-GMO, nut-butter based protein bars and bites. 

“The Perfect Snacks majority acquisition further expands our leadership position in broader snacking, including the fast-growing segments of well-being and refrigerated snacking,” said Glen Walter, Executive Vice President and President, North America, for Mondelēz International. “We are excited to begin working with and supporting the Keith family to accelerate the brand’s next chapter of growth as part of our existing portfolio of global and local brands.”

Mondelēz International is operating Perfect Snacks as a separate business in order to nurture its entrepreneurial spirit and maintain the authenticity of the brand, while providing resources to help expand consumer penetration and U.S. distribution of Perfect Snacks’ products and future innovation. 

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Perfect Snacks
Perfect Snacks® is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks for the entire family. Inspired by their dad’s recipe, the Keith family founded Perfect Snacks in 2005 and pioneered the Fresh Snacking category with Perfect Bar®, The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™. Today, Perfect Snacks continues to lead fresh-snacking innovation with Perfect Bar line extensions and the brand’s newest platforms, Perfect Kids™ and Perfect Bites™. Find Perfect Snacks in the refrigerated section of more than 27,000 retailers nationwide. Learn more or find a fridge near you at www.perfectsnacks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the growth and future potential of the majority acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the SEC, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

 

Contacts:Tom ArmitageShep Dunlap
 +1-847-943-5678+1-847-943-5454
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
