MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Mondelēz International Joins Innovative Loop Platform to Reduce Packaging Waste with Milka Biscuits

01/24/2019 | 05:31am EST
  • TerraCycle, Mondelēz International and other consumer goods companies launch global, first-of-its-kind, subscription-based shopping model
  • Initiative reinforces Mondelēz International’s roadmap to cut 65 million kilograms of packaging material by 2020 and make all packaging recyclable by 2025

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International announced today that it has joined the Loop initiative, founded by recycling leader TerraCycle, which aims to tackle packaging waste with a new subscription-based model for distributing consumer goods to homes in reusable containers. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on single-use packaging and to provide a convenient and durable solution to consumers.

Loop enables consumers to enjoy Milka biscuits responsibly, by allowing them to subscribe online to receive customized and brand-specific durable packaging that is collected, cleaned, refilled and reusable.This initiative underscores Mondelēz International’s continued commitment to sustainable consumption and belief in promoting a circular economy. The company aims to make 100 percent of its packaging globally recyclable by 2025.

“At Mondelēz International, we are committed to reducing packaging waste and making all our packaging recyclable by 2025. We are proud to be part of the Loop initiative with our iconic Milka brand, building on its strong commitment to sustainability and well-being and delivering on the brand’s purpose of “making the world a more tender place”,” says Debora Koyama, Chief Marketing Officer, Mondelez Europe. “Milka is a great fit for Loop and the initiative shows how Mondelēz International is living its purpose to empower people to snack right by providing the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.”
           
Four stainless steel containers have been developed to provide consumers a more sustainable way to enjoy Milka chocobakery offer: Milka Cake & Choc soft cake, Milka Choco Biscuit cookies and Milka Tender Break bars. The Milka brand has long engaged consumers with its sustainability approach, sourcing Alpine milk from local, small-scale farms, investing in Cocoa Life to create a sustainable cocoa supply, and sourcing sustainable wheat for its biscuits through the Harmony program.

The program reinforces Mondelēz International’s commitment to creating a positive impact on the planet and people, and will help deliver its long-term objective of zero-net waste packaging. Pilot schemes are scheduled to launch in the spring in France and the northeastern United States. Additional markets are expected to launch in 2019 and 2020.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 160 countries around the world. With 2017 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:
Tom Armitage
+1 847 943 5678
news@mdlz.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
