MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

(MDLZ)
Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4

08/23/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 9:45 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site. The company also will be live tweeting the event at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.  

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Tom Armitage (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors)
 +1 847 943 5678+1 847 943 5454
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 860 M
EBIT 2019 4 316 M
Net income 2019 3 442 M
Debt 2019 17 888 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,73x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
Capitalization 78 612 M
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 60,86  $
Last Close Price 54,51  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Mark D. Ketchum Lead Independent Director
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.17%78 612
NESTLÉ S.A.35.71%317 818
DANONE29.54%57 231
THE HERSHEY COMPANY47.77%33 193
GENERAL MILLS40.42%32 999
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-40.47%31 256
