Mondelēz International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq

02/15/2019 | 05:26pm EST

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced its intention to transfer the securities exchange listing for its notes listed below from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Bond Exchange effective February 25, 2019 after market close. The debt securities are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Bond Exchange on February 26, 2019. Their respective trading symbols and CUSIP numbers are listed below:

 Series of debt security notesTrading SymbolCUSIP 
 2.375% Notes due 2021MDLZ21EJ9735972 
 1.000% Notes due 2022MDLZ22609207AD7 
 1.625% Notes due 2023MDLZ23609207AJ4 
 1.625% Notes due 2027MDLZ27609207AE5 
 2.375% Notes due 2035MDLZ35609207AF2 
 4.500% Notes due 2035MDLZ35AQJ8168784 
 3.875% Notes due 2045MDLZ45609207AG0 

Mondelēz International is transferring the listing of the debt securities to Nasdaq to consolidate its equity and debt listings relationships under one exchange.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:Tom Armitage (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors)
 +1-847-943-5678+1-847-943-5454
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

Mondelez Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
