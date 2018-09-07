Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mondelez International    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL (MDLZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mondelez International : Outlines Strategy, Provides 2019 Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:51pm CEST

By Aisha al-Muslim

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) outlined Friday its new long-term strategy and targets, reaffirmed its 2018 guidance and provided its outlook for 2019.

The snacking company's strategy will focus on marketing and digital capabilities, brand expansion into new markets, investments in e-commerce, and leveraging partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to expand, among other priorities. The company has brands such as Oreo cookies, belVita biscuits and Trident gum.

Mondelez outlined long-term annual targets including organic net revenue growth of more than 3%, high-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth at constant currency, free cash flow of more than $3 billion, and dividend growth outpacing adjusted earnings per share growth.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2018 outlook with organic net revenue growth at the high end of the range of 1% to 2%. In addition, it now expects share repurchases to be about $2 billion in 2018.

In 2019, the company expects organic net revenue to increase 2% to 3%, adjusted earnings per share to grow 3% to 5% on a constant currency basis, and free cash flow to be about $2.8 billion.

Shares of Mondelez fell 1.1% to $43 in pre-market trading Friday. The stock is up 6.2% in the last year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL 0.00% 43.49 Delayed Quote.1.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
02:51pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Outlines Strategy, Provides 2019 Guidance
DJ
02:07pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities..
AQ
02:00pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Outlines Long-Term Strategy..
AQ
09/03Switzerland's Jacobs Holding to acquire schools group Cognita
RE
08/30MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : gets creative wasabi, hot chicken wing and left-handed ..
AQ
08/23MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelz International Delivers Against Its 2020 Impact ..
AQ
08/22MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : With push from PETA, animal crackers bust out of their ..
AQ
08/22MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Delivers Against Its 2020 Impact Goals; Advancements in..
AQ
08/22MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Animal crackers are out of their cages
AQ
08/21MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Delivers Against Its 2020 I..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
09/02Interactive Brokers - Steve Sosnick On Consumer Staples 
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
09/01Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/29FDA supports exempting coffee from CA cancer warning law 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 120 M
EBIT 2018 4 445 M
Net income 2018 3 179 M
Debt 2018 17 273 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 20,21
P/E ratio 2019 17,08
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 63 781 M
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 49,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Mark D. Ketchum Lead Independent Director
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.61%63 781
NESTLÉ-4.58%253 661
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.95%69 253
DANONE-6.48%52 101
GENERAL MILLS-23.17%28 017
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.33%27 657
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.