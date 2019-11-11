Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mondelez International    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

(MDLZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mondelez International : Smaller, thinner, less sweet snacks? Mondelez makes health drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 11:44am EST
The Cadbury name is seen on a bar of Dairy Milk chocolate in Manchester

Snack maker Mondelez will offer more treats in smaller portions and with less sugar, as the company behind Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate responds to consumer demands for healthier products, underlined by a survey released on Monday.

The online survey of 6,068 adults in 12 countries by the Harris Poll for Mondelez showed that 80% of consumers were looking for healthy, balanced snacks, although the same percentage was also still keen on indulgence.

"We know consumers want options which is why we offer a range of products that taste great from wholesome to indulgent," Chris McGrath, vice president and chief of global impact, sustainability and wellbeing, told Reuters.

"Consumers appreciate choice and the majority agree there is a time and a place for healthier snacks and a time and a place for indulgent ones," she said. "There is room for both and we see that as a growth opportunity for us."

In July, Mondelez launched a version of its popular Cadbury Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar in Britain, which McGrath said was selling well and was being extended into India.

Mondelez lifted its 2019 sales forecast last month after reporting a 1.1% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand in emerging markets where it has been investing heavily.

It sells a thin version of its Oreo cookies with a third less sugar and a thinner, crispier version of Ritz crackers, which it markets as a healthier option to potato chips.

The Mondelez survey showed that 6 in 10 people prefer to eat many small meals rather than a few large ones, with the trend towards snacking even stronger among younger consumers.

"We know consumers are on the go more and more and snacking delivers on the convenience they seek," McGrath said.

Mondelez has pledged to put 20% of its products in portion-controlled packs of 200 calories or less by 2025, from more than 15% now, and has also been encouraging customers to snack in a more "mindful" way, savouring each mouthful.

To that end, it has given advice to nutritionists and health care professionals on promoting "mindful eating", such as putting a portion in a bowl, not eating while also looking at a screen, and eating with your non-dominant hand.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
11:44aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Smaller, thinner, less sweet snacks? Mondelez makes hea..
RE
11:00aMondelēz International Releases First-Ever State of Snacking™ Repo..
GL
11/01MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Reports Q3 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook
AQ
10/30MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelz International Reports Q3 Results and Raises Ful..
AQ
10/30MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/30MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 798 M
EBIT 2019 4 261 M
Net income 2019 3 756 M
Debt 2019 17 321 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,59x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
Capitalization 75 188 M
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 60,47  $
Last Close Price 52,22  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Mark D. Ketchum Lead Independent Director
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL29.23%75 188
NESTLÉ S.A.30.48%304 894
DANONE20.14%53 492
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.68%40 469
GENERAL MILLS34.82%31 713
THE HERSHEY COMPANY31.53%29 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group