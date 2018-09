-- Mondelez, owner of leading British chocolate brand Cadbury's, is stockpiling ingredients and finished items in preparation for a possible no-deal Brexit, the Times of London reports.

-- The president of Mondelez's European division, Hubert Weber, told the newspaper that it has a contingency plan in place for a no-deal Brexit as the U.K. is not self-sufficient in terms of food ingredients.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2N7EsTL

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com