MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

(MDLZ)
Mondelēz International Announces Sustainability Investor Event May 8, 2020

04/23/2020 | 06:10pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Van de Put, will discuss the company’s purpose-driven approach to sustainability and well-being at an investor event Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. E.T. 

Van de Put will be joined by Christine Montenegro McGrath, Mondelēz International’s Chief Impact Officer who will detail the company’s initiatives, targets and progress towards reducing environmental impact, sustainable sourcing and packaging innovation.  The event will be hosted by Shep Dunlap, Vice President Investor Relations.  Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions to a panel including the company’s senior sustainability expert. 

Investors and analysts are invited to participate by phone by calling 1-800-322-9079 from the United States and 1-973-582-2717 from other locations.  The access code for the conference call is 8098824 and a listen only webcast will be available at https://ir.mondelezinternational.com/news-and-events/events.  The event coincides with the publication of the company’s annual Snacking Made Right report and an archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Maggie McKerr (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors)
 +1 847 943 5048+1 847 943 5454
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 816 M
EBIT 2019 4 259 M
Net income 2019 3 831 M
Debt 2019 17 209 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 73 386 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Mark D. Ketchum Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-5.19%74 659
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.08%314 947
DANONE-15.56%43 817
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.38%36 484
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-10.49%35 138
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-2.52%30 053
