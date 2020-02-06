Log in
Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.285 per Share

02/06/2020

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:Tom Armitage
 +1-847-943-5678
 news@mdlz.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 532 M
EBIT 2020 4 511 M
Net income 2020 3 565 M
Debt 2020 17 539 M
Yield 2020 2,04%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,80x
EV / Sales2021 3,67x
Capitalization 83 395 M
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 62,52  $
Last Close Price 57,92  $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Mark D. Ketchum Lead Independent Director
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.16%84 662
NESTLÉ S.A.3.21%320 887
DANONE-1.00%51 847
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-8.59%36 562
THE HERSHEY COMPANY3.71%33 039
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.87%32 497
