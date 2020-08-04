Mondelez International : 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Mondelez International, Inc. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.[ KDP ] (Check all applicable) X Director X 10% Owner Officer (give title Other (specify 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 905 WEST FULTON MARKET 08/03/2020 SUITE 200 (Street) CHICAGO IL 60607 (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security 2. Transaction 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Transaction Disposed Of (D) Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) Code Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial Owned Following (I) Ownership Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) Common Stock 08/03/2020 S 14,071,962 D $29.45 170,725,048 D /s/ Ellen M. Smith, Senior Vice President & Chief Counsel, Chief Compliance 08/03/2020 Officer and Corporate Secretary

