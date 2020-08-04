Mondelez International : 4
08/04/2020 | 02:57am EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB APPROVAL
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Estimated average burden
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
hours per response:
0.5
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Mondelez International, Inc.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [ KDP ]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
X 10% Owner
Officer (give title
Other (specify
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
905 WEST FULTON MARKET
08/03/2020
SUITE 200
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
(Street)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
CHICAGO
IL
60607
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock
08/03/2020
S
14,071,962
D
$29.45
170,725,048
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr.
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Disposed
3 and 4)
Reported
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
/s/ Ellen M. Smith, Senior
Vice President & Chief
Counsel, Chief Compliance
08/03/2020
Officer and Corporate
Secretary
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 06:56:16 UTC
