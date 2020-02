By Josh Beckerman

Mondelez International Inc. has reiterated its projections of organic revenue growth of more than 3% and high-single digit adjusted constant-currency earnings per share growth, for 2020 and for the long term.

The food company on Tuesday said it expects its dividend growth will outpace growth in adjusted earnings per share.

Mondelez is presenting at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference Tuesday.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com