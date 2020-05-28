Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mondelez International, Inc    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

(MDLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mondelez International : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man passes a Peet's coffee shop in Washington, USA

Coffee maker JDE Peet's plans to make its stock market debut on Friday, sooner than originally planned, after reporting strong investor demand for one Europe's few large initial public offerings during the coronavirus crisis.

The world's No. 2 maker of packaged coffee, whose brands include Douwe Egberts, Peet's Coffee and Jacobs has attracted buyers including George Soros' Quantum Partners and is set to raise 2.6 billion euros in the IPO.

"We caught a good market window. Investors are sitting on a lot of cash and JDE is exactly what is working in this economic environment," a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

JDE's many brands are sold in supermarkets around the world, which account for 79% of sales, while sales in chains such as the U.S-based Peet's make up the rest.

Banks running JDE's IPO gave an indicative price range of 30 euros to 32.25 euros per share on Tuesday, valuing JDE at up to 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion)..

Coronavirus travel restrictions have meant JDE's investor roadshow has been virtual, with none of the face-to-face meetings normally associated with IPOs.

But this format may have made the process easier, particularly as there are fewer IPOs to choose from now.

"Investors have far less choice than normally, when they have to look at dozen opportunities simultaneously, so they reacted very fast", the source familiar with the deal said.

Shares in JDE are due to begin trading on the Amsterdam stock exchange after their final pricing on Friday instead of June 3, the company said in a statement.

JDE's banks said that the order books from investors were more than full at 31.50 euros, with 82.1 million shares on offer including so-called greenshoe overallotments, or 2.6 billion euros worth, representing roughly a 17% stake.

Orders placed below 31.50 euros would risk missing being allocated shares, the banks said in a note to investors.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Toby Sterling and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC 1.53% 50.35 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, IN
06:39aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..
RE
03:33aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : 2020 RBC Capital Markets' Consumer & Retail Conference ..
PU
03:21aGum, mints and snack bar sales slump, as U.S. consumers order online amid COV..
RE
05/26Coffee looks hot as JDE Peet's aims to raise $2.5 billion in IPO
RE
05/20MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.285 per Share
AQ
05/20Mondelēz International to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Consum..
GL
05/15MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International 2020 Annual Shareholder Mee..
PU
05/15MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/13Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.285 per..
GL
05/13COMPANIES' NEXT CORONAVIRUS CHALLENG : Getting Cash-Strapped Shoppers to Spend
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 892 M
EBIT 2020 4 258 M
Net income 2020 3 234 M
Debt 2020 17 085 M
Yield 2020 2,34%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
EV / Sales2021 3,35x
Capitalization 71 873 M
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 59,25 $
Last Close Price 50,35 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.59%71 873
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.30%301 002
DANONE-16.78%43 787
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.42%37 913
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.87%36 865
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-9.48%27 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group