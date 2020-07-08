Mondelez International : Iconic RITZ® Brand Reimagines The Cheese Cracker With New Cheese Crispers

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RITZ, one of America's favorite cracker brands1, is introducing a new, delightfully thin and crispy snack, RITZ Cheese Crispers. Made with real, rich cheese flavor that you can taste in every bite, RITZ Cheese Crispers will defy your expectations for a delicious cheesy snack.

Available in two deliciously bold flavors – Cheddar and Four Cheese & Herb – RITZ Cheese Crispers pair perfectly with all of your favorite snacking moments, from watching your favorite shows on TV to backyard get-togethers. Their light and crispy texture, achieved through a unique baking process, combine with real cheesy goodness to deliver a snack that consumers will love.

"We are always looking for ways to bring our loyal and enthusiastic fans innovative products that will 'wow' their taste buds and add more fun to snack time, and we think new RITZ Cheese Crispers will give snack lovers exactly what they're looking for – the perfect combination of cheesy flavor and crispy texture," said Patty Gonzalez, Senior Director of Marketing. "Some fans will love the crispy texture, while others will love the cheesy flavor. But we think fans will unanimously agree that they are really delicious!"

The new RITZ Cheese Crispers multimillion-dollar national marketing campaign, which celebrates the product's crispy texture and cheesy taste, kicks off this month with a variety of engaging touchpoints for consumers.

RITZ Cheese Crispers are now available online and at all major retailers nationwide with an SRP of $3.62. The new line joins the brand's extensive portfolio of products, including RITZ Crackers, RITZ Crisp & Thins and RITZ Toasted Chips.

For more on the brand and new products, visit https://www.facebook.com/RITZCrackers and https://www.instagram.com/RITZCrackers

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is building the best snacking company in the world, with 2016 net revenues of approximately $26 billion. Creating more moments of joy in approximately 165 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, featuring global Power Brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

1Nielsen, Total US xAOC+C — 52 weeks ending 6/27/20

Media Contact: Maya Cass, mcass@hunterpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-ritz-brand-reimagines-the-cheese-cracker-with-new-cheese-crispers-301090368.html

SOURCE RITZ®