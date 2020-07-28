Log in
Mondelez International : Oreo-maker Mondelez raises dividend as North America cushions emerging markets blow

07/28/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Mondelez International is seen in Opfikon

Mondelez International Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend by 11%, after strong demand for its snacks and chocolates in North America offset sales declines in all of the Oreo maker's other businesses.

With U.S. and Canadian consumers reluctant or unable to visit restaurants due to COVID-19, sales have surged across the North American packaged food industry.

However, several of Mondelez's most crucial growth markets - including Brazil, India and Southeast Asia - were hit hard by the pandemic during the second quarter as severe lockdowns closed traditional stores. About two-thirds of Mondelez's revenue comes from markets outside of North America.

Mondelez, which in April withdrew its full-year outlook, said it still would not provide a forecast due to uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus. The company did say, however, that it expects currency fluctuations to hurt full-year revenue growth by about 3%, and adjusted EPS by 5 cents.

The company, which also makes Cadbury chocolate and Chips Ahoy cookies, increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.315 per share of Class A common stock.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Mondelez's net revenues rose 17.3% in North America to $2.03 billion. Overall revenue fell to $5.91 billion from $6.06 billion, but came in just above market estimates of $5.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding certain items, Mondelez earned 63 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, above analysts' estimate of 56 cents. Shares of the company were flat in extended trading.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.23% 6.0374 Delayed Quote.35.32%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC 0.23% 55.71 Delayed Quote.0.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 043 M - -
Net income 2020 3 266 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 79 338 M 79 338 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 60,27 $
Last Close Price 55,58 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC0.91%79 338
NESTLÉ S.A.5.44%334 354
DANONE-19.03%45 727
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.43%42 569
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.64%39 080
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-0.88%30 432
