Mondelez International : Presentation

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as "will," "expect," "may," "believe," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about our long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and goals, and snacks category growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including those set forth in our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, in our filings with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this presentation, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
2
Dirk Van de Put
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer,
Mondelēz International
Shep Dunlap
Vice President,
Investor Relations
3
Christine Montenegro McGrath
Vice President & Chief of Global Impact
Board DirectorWorld Cocoa Foundation
Co-LeaderConsumer Goods Forum Forest
Positive Coalition
Jonathan Horrell
Director, Sustainability
Co-LeaderConsumer Goods Forum Palm Oil Coalition
ESG at MDLZ - Snacking Made Right
Our Commitment and Approach
Right Snack, Right Moment
Well-beingStrategy
Made The Right Way
Sustainability at Mondelēz International
Performance Dashboard & Disclosure
Q&A
4
Protecting thewell-being of our employees is first priority
Strict health & safety protocols
Enhanced benefits & support forfront-line colleagues
Supporting the communities where we operate
Over $20 million donations to community partners
Participating in World Cocoa FoundationCOVID-19 response
Repurposed facilities to produce health & safety equipment
Remaining committed to ourlong-term ESG agenda
Protect and support employees, suppliers, partners
Remain agile, ready to adapt and committed tolong-term sustainability targets
5
6
•
Sustainable ingredients
•
Consumer well-being
•
Human capital
•
Environmental footprint
•
Social sustainability
management
•
•
Packaging innovation
•
Safety & quality
Diversity & inclusion
•
Compliance
7
Be informed by materiality
Prioritize where we can have the largest impact
Mitigate most significant risks
Focus on sustainable outcomes for thelong-term
Take a holistic approach: signature programs & partnerships
Integrate sustainability &well-being into strategic planning
8
Commitment embedded in organization
Ingrained in Purpose and Values
Board of Directors & Mondelēz Leadership
Team engagement
Enterprise strategy integration
Incorporate sustainability into compensation program
Acceleration of transparency & dialogue
Enhancing disclosure
Evolving engagement
9
the
for the made the
10
11
+18%increase in average number of snacking occasions globally from 2015 to 2017
6 in 10global adults prefer multiple small meals versus fewer large ones (7 in 10 Millennials)
Gen Zsnacks more times a day than anyone else
12
Source: Mondelēz State of Snacking: 2019 Global Consumer Snacking Trends Study, November 2019
Packaged Snacks Category $ Growth 2019-20221
+$100B
+4-5%
+$50B
2019-22 CAGR
4%+
2019-22 CAGR
3%+
2019-22 CAGR
Total Packaged Snacks
MDLZ Core Categories &
Close-In Adjacencies2
Growing $
+$20B +6-7%
2019-22 CAGR
Predominantly
Well-being Categories3
Market Size:
~$700B
~$410B
~$100B
13
MDLZ Core Categories
Close-In Adjacencies
Dark chocolate
Permissible inclusions
Portion control
Reduced sugar
Gluten free
All natural
Locally sourced
Organic
Protein / energy
Superfood
Functional fortified
14
Encourageportion-controlled consumption
Promote mindful snacking
global snacks net revenue from portion control snacks
•
Snack Mindfully
labeling across brands
15
16
Cocoa Life
•
Invest
by 2022
•
Source
volume for
chocolate brands by 2025
Harmony Wheat
EU Biscuits (Harmony) by 2022
Palm Oil
Supportsector-wide action towards consistent policies;
maintain RSPO sourcing
CO2 Emissions
reduction
(end-to-end) by 2025
Water Reduction
(manufacturing) by 2025
Food Waste
reduction in manufacturing waste by 2025
reduction in distribution by 2025
Recyclability
of MDLZ packaging designed to be recyclable & labeled with recycling information by 2025
Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 21:28:13 UTC