MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC (MDLZ)

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

(MDLZ)
Mondelez International : Presentation

05/08/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as "will," "expect," "may," "believe," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about our long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and goals, and snacks category growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including those set forth in our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, in our filings with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this presentation, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

2

Dirk Van de Put

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer,

Mondelēz International

Shep Dunlap

Vice President,

Investor Relations

3

Christine Montenegro McGrath

Vice President & Chief of Global Impact

Board DirectorWorld Cocoa Foundation

Co-LeaderConsumer Goods Forum Forest

Positive Coalition

Jonathan Horrell

Director, Sustainability

Co-LeaderConsumer Goods Forum Palm Oil Coalition

  • ESG at MDLZ - Snacking Made Right
    • Our Commitment and Approach
  • Right Snack, Right Moment
    • Well-beingStrategy
  • Made The Right Way
    • Sustainability at Mondelēz International
  • Performance Dashboard & Disclosure
  • Q&A

4

  • Protecting thewell-being of our employees is first priority
    • Strict health & safety protocols
    • Enhanced benefits & support forfront-line colleagues
  • Supporting the communities where we operate
    • Over $20 million donations to community partners
    • Participating in World Cocoa FoundationCOVID-19 response
    • Repurposed facilities to produce health & safety equipment
  • Remaining committed to ourlong-term ESG agenda
    • Protect and support employees, suppliers, partners
    • Remain agile, ready to adapt and committed tolong-term sustainability targets

5

6

Sustainable ingredients

Consumer well-being

Human capital

Environmental footprint

Social sustainability

management

Packaging innovation

Safety & quality

Diversity & inclusion

Compliance

7

  • Be informed by materiality
    • Prioritize where we can have the largest impact
    • Mitigate most significant risks
  • Focus on sustainable outcomes for thelong-term
    • Take a holistic approach: signature programs & partnerships
    • Integrate sustainability &well-being into strategic planning

8

  • Commitment embedded in organization
    • Ingrained in Purpose and Values
    • Board of Directors & Mondelēz Leadership
      Team engagement
    • Enterprise strategy integration
    • Incorporate sustainability into compensation program
  • Acceleration of transparency & dialogue
    • Enhancing disclosure
    • Evolving engagement

9

the

for the made the

10

11

  • +18%increase in average number of snacking occasions globally from 2015 to 2017
  • 6 in 10global adults prefer multiple small meals versus fewer large ones (7 in 10 Millennials)
  • Gen Zsnacks more times a day than anyone else

12

Source: Mondelēz State of Snacking: 2019 Global Consumer Snacking Trends Study, November 2019

Packaged Snacks Category $ Growth 2019-20221

+$100B

+4-5%

+$50B

2019-22 CAGR

4%+

2019-22 CAGR

3%+

2019-22 CAGR

Total Packaged Snacks

MDLZ Core Categories &

Close-In Adjacencies2

Growing $

+$20B +6-7%

2019-22 CAGR

Predominantly

Well-being Categories3

Market Size:

~$700B

~$410B

~$100B

13

MDLZ Core Categories

Close-In Adjacencies

  • Dark chocolate
  • Permissible inclusions
  • Portion control
  • Reduced sugar
  • Gluten free
  • All natural
  • Locally sourced
  • Organic
  • Protein / energy
  • Superfood
  • Functional fortified

14

  • Encourageportion-controlled consumption
  • Promote mindful snacking
  • global snacks net revenue from portion control snacks

Snack Mindfully

labeling across brands

15

16

Cocoa Life

Invest

by 2022

Source

volume for

chocolate brands by 2025

Harmony Wheat

  • EU Biscuits (Harmony) by 2022

Palm Oil

  • Supportsector-wide action towards consistent policies;
    maintain RSPO sourcing

CO2 Emissions

  • reduction

(end-to-end) by 2025

Water Reduction

  • (manufacturing) by 2025

Food Waste

  • reduction in manufacturing waste by 2025
  • reduction in distribution by 2025

Recyclability

  • of MDLZ packaging designed to be recyclable & labeled with recycling information by 2025

Ecosystem

  • Advancing packaging waste infrastructure & consumer education

Human Rights

  • human rights due diligence system coverage in own operations & Tier 1 suppliers

Child Labor

  • Cocoa Life communities in West Africa have Child Labor monitoring & remediation measures by 2025

17

All 2025 targets versus a 2018 baseline

  • Environmental footprint and social risk assessment guides us
    • Identifies greatest risks
    • Drives focus
    • Informs priorities
  • Aligned to key external frameworks
    • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)
  • Informed by stakeholder expectations
    • Consumer insights
    • NGOs and advocacy groups engagement
    • Investor views

18

Formed enduring

Began reporting

Adopted new

Aligning to

stakeholder

against key

frameworks to

further reporting

relationships

frameworks

drive transparency

trends

Established

Launched

First to raise issue

Founding member

Announced

environmental

10-year Cocoa Life

of deforestation

of public-private

end-to-end

footprint

program

in cocoa sector

partnership

CO2 targets

19

$400 million commitment leading a sustainable future for cocoa

-Secure cocoa supply imperative to growth

-Opportunity to address sourcing challenges and reduce deforestation, child labor risks

-Empowering 200,000 farmers

2025 Target

Focus Areas

-cocoa for chocolate brands sustainably sourced

2019 Progress

  • cocoa for chocolate brands

sustainably sourced

20

  • Driving systemic actionindustry-wide
    • Sustainable palm oil is efficient ingredient
    • Sector needs consistent supply practices to protect forests and people
  • 2025 Target
    • Supportsector-wide action towards

consistent policies; maintain

RSPO

sourcing

  • 2019 Progress
  • from suppliers with aligned policies across entire supply
  • RSPO sourcing

21

Partnerships & Coalitions

and supplier engagement

Focus Areas

  • Partnering with 1,600 European farmers on sustainable farming approaches
    • Wheat 3rd biggest contributor to our raw material CO2 emissions
  • 2022 Target
  • EU wheat sourced sustainably

through Harmony

Focus Areas

2019 Progress

  • EU wheat sourced sustainably through

Harmony

22

CO2 Target

CO2 Target

-

reduction in CO2 emissions across

-

reduction in CO2 emissions across

manufacturing operations

manufacturing operations

Water Target

Water Target

  • reduction in priority water usage in areas where water is most scarce
  • reduction in priority water usage in areas where water is most scarce
  • Waste Target
    • reduction in total waste from manufacturing
  • Waste Target
    • reduction in total waste from manufacturing

23

1. 2013 baseline against all 2020 Goals and 2019 Progress

  • Setscience-based targets for meaningful impact on climate change
  • SBTI
    • Independently verified targets consistent with reductions necessary to keep global warming well below 2oC
    • Approach goes beyond own operations to address ourend-to-end carbon footprint
  • Water and Waste targets drive efficiency and reduce cost
  • 2025 CO2 Target
    • emissions reduction across value chain, over and above business growth
  • 2025 Water Target
    • reduction water usage in priority areas where water is most scarce
  • 2025 Waste Target
    • reduction in food waste in manufacturing

24 1. Baseline 2018

  • Transforming packaging and encouraging recycling
    • We don't want our packaging ending up in the environment
    • The issue of plastic pollution is larger than the recyclability of our packaging
  • 2025 Goal
    • packaging designed to be recycled and labeled with recycling information
  • 2019 Progress
    • packaging designed to

be recycled

1

25

1. 2019 vs 2013

Innovations & Partnerships

Sector-Wide

Partnership to

Tackle Plastic

Waste

Focus Areas

  • Focus on operations and key commodity growing areas
    • We respect people's rights by identifying and mitigating risks
    • Labor risks challenge cocoa and palm oil supply chains
  • 2025 Goal
    • adoption of child labor monitoring and remediation in Cocoa Life West Africa
  • 2019 Progress
    • adoption of child labor monitoring and remediation systems in Cocoa Life Ghana

26

Signature Programs & Partnerships

Focus Areas

Focus Area

2020 Goals (2013 baseline)

2019 Status

Focus Area

2025 Goals (2018 baseline)

2019 Status

Well-being

Well-being snacks grow 2xrate of

More needed

Well-being

Renovate & innovate portfolio to meet

Roadmap

traditional snacks

consumers well-being needs

developed

Portion Control,

15%global snacks revenue from portion

Exceeded: 16%

Portion Control,

20%global snacks revenue from portion

On track: 16%

Mindful Snacking

control snacks

Mindful Snacking

control snacks

100%Snack Mindfully labeling across

Roadmap in

brands

progress

Sustainable

Palm oil: 100%RSPO sourcing

Achieved

Sustainable

Palm oil: Support sector-wide action

On track: 100%

Ingredients

Ingredients

towards consistent policies; maintain

100%RSPO sourcing

Cocoa: 100%volume for chocolate

On track: 63%

sourced through Cocoa Life

Wheat: 100%wheat for EU biscuits

On track: 65%

sourced through Harmony by 2022

Environmental Impact

15%reduction in CO2 emissions across

Achieved

Environmental Impact

10%reduction in end-to-end CO2

Roadmap in

manufacturing operations

emissions

progress

10%reduction in priority water usage

Exceeded: 27%

10%reduction in priority water usage

Roadmap in

areas where water is most scarce

progress

20%reduction in total waste from

Exceeded: 21%

15%reduction in food waste from

Roadmap in

manufacturing

manufacturing; 50%from distribution

progress

Packaging Innovation

65,000tonnes packaging elimination

On track

Packaging Innovation

100%of packaging designed to be

On track: 93%

recyclable, labeled with recycling info

Social Sustainability

100%priority tier-1 suppliers covered by

Achieved

Social Sustainability

100%human rights due diligence system

On track

27

human rights due diligence

coverage in own operations & tier-1 suppliers

Child labor monitoring & remediation measures

On

track: 27%

at 100%Cocoa Life communities in West Africa

  • Committed to transparency & disclosure
  • Enhancing engagement frequency
  • Dedicated to annual reporting

Annual:CDP Climate & Water Submissions

April 2020:2020 Annual Proxy Statement

May 2020:2019 Snacking Made Right Report

  • Materiality Assessment
  • Alignment to UN Sustainable Development Goals

May 2020:Alignment of existing disclosures to TCFD & SASB frameworks

28

Dirk Van de Put

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer,

Mondelēz International

Shep Dunlap

Vice President,

Investor Relations

29

Christine Montenegro McGrath

Vice President & Chief of Global Impact

Board DirectorWorld Cocoa Foundation

Co-LeaderConsumer Goods Forum Forest

Positive Coalition

Jonathan Horrell

Director, Sustainability

Co-LeaderConsumer Goods Forum Palm Oil Coalition

Disclaimer

Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 21:28:13 UTC
