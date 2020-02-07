Mondelez International : Under Investigation by European Union -- Update

By Allison Prang

Mondelez International Inc. said it is being investigated by the European Union over allegations the company has violated competition law.

Mondelez, which makes Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies, said in its annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the EU is investigating the company's "alleged infringement of...competition law through certain practices restricting cross-border trade" in the area. The EU told the company about the investigation in November, Mondelez said.

"We are cooperating with the investigation," the Illinois-based company said in the Friday filing.

In 2014, EU antitrust regulators probed Mondelez's plan to merge its coffee business with rival D.E. Master Blenders. After several months of investigation, the EU approved the joint venture.

