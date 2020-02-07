Log in
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

Mondelez International : Under Investigation by European Union -- Update

02/07/2020

By Allison Prang

Mondelez International Inc. said it is being investigated by the European Union over allegations the company has violated competition law.

Mondelez, which makes Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies, said in its annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the EU is investigating the company's "alleged infringement of...competition law through certain practices restricting cross-border trade" in the area. The EU told the company about the investigation in November, Mondelez said.

"We are cooperating with the investigation," the Illinois-based company said in the Friday filing.

In 2014, EU antitrust regulators probed Mondelez's plan to merge its coffee business with rival D.E. Master Blenders. After several months of investigation, the EU approved the joint venture.

--Annie Gasparro contributed to this article.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC 0.63% 58.78 Delayed Quote.6.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 532 M
EBIT 2020 4 511 M
Net income 2020 3 565 M
Debt 2020 17 539 M
Yield 2020 2,03%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 84 115 M
