MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

(MDLZ)
Mondelez International : raises hourly wage, hands out weekly bonus as virus worries fuel demand

03/23/2020 | 07:51pm EDT
Logo of Mondelez International is seen in Opfikon

Mondelez International Inc on Monday said it would increase hourly wage by $2 and pay a $125 weekly bonus for its sales representatives as it rushes to meet a surge in demand for its packaged food due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Consumers have been stockpiling on essential goods and packaged foods in the past few weeks as more U.S. states go into lockdown to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has killed over 400 in the United States.

Retail giants Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc have also temporarily raised pay for their hourly U.S. workers, while Jif peanut butter maker J.M. Smucker said on Monday it would give a $1,500 one-time bonus to each of its 5,700 employees on duty.

Mondelez said the hourly wage hike is effective immediately, through May 2.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.07% 1902.83 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC -3.21% 41.93 Delayed Quote.-21.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 816 M
EBIT 2019 4 259 M
Net income 2019 3 831 M
Debt 2019 17 209 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
Capitalization 62 075 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 60,85  $
Last Close Price 41,93  $
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Mark D. Ketchum Lead Independent Director
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-21.35%62 075
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.49%286 377
DANONE-20.51%40 757
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.35%32 279
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-30.66%27 213
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-19.90%24 694
