Mondelez International, Inc

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

(MDLZ)
News 
News

Mondelez International : results beat on higher snack demand, but Oreo maker pulls 2020 forecast

04/28/2020 | 04:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Mondelez International is seen in Opfikon

Mondelez International Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly results, driven by a strong demand in North America, even as the Oreo cookie maker withdrew its 2020 outlook, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 211,000 lives and infected over 3 million across the globe, prompted people across the globe to stockpile essential supplies as well as snacks and chocolates.

The Toblerone chocolate maker said it saw a significant increase in demand in March for its snacks in developed markets, particularly in North America. About 15% increase in sales in North America helped offset weakness in emerging markets.

Revenue rose to $6.71 billion (5.40 billion pounds) in the first quarter ended March 31 from $6.54 billion a year ago, beating analysts' average estimate of $6.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding certain items, Mondelez earned 69 cents per share, above analysts' estimate of 66 cents.

Shares of the company rose 1.6% in extended trading.


Meanwhile, rival Hershey pulledhttps://reut.rs/2S7vru8 its 2020 forecast last week and warned of weak sales in certain categories as households, worried about their financial future, cut spending on snacks and chocolates.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 816 M
EBIT 2019 4 259 M
Net income 2019 3 831 M
Debt 2019 17 209 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 73 601 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 59,70  $
Last Close Price 51,48  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Mark D. Ketchum Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.54%73 601
NESTLÉ S.A.1.70%307 686
DANONE-13.29%45 016
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-6.04%36 885
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.99%36 356
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-7.65%28 104
