Mondelez International : results beat on higher snack demand, but Oreo maker pulls 2020 forecast

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 211,000 lives and infected over 3 million across the globe, prompted people across the globe to stockpile essential supplies as well as snacks and chocolates.

The Toblerone chocolate maker said it saw a significant increase in demand in March for its snacks in developed markets, particularly in North America. About 15% increase in sales in North America helped offset weakness in emerging markets.

Revenue rose to $6.71 billion (5.40 billion pounds) in the first quarter ended March 31 from $6.54 billion a year ago, beating analysts' average estimate of $6.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding certain items, Mondelez earned 69 cents per share, above analysts' estimate of 66 cents.

Shares of the company rose 1.6% in extended trading.

