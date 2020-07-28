Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mondelez International, Inc    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC

(MDLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondelez Is Stung by Coronavirus Lockdowns in Emerging Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

By Annie Gasparro

Mondelez International Inc. said tough lockdowns to fight the coronavirus in emerging markets have hurt sales of its cookies and snacks.

Comparable sales for the maker of Oreo cookies, Toblerone chocolate and Ritz crackers rose 11% in North America in its latest quarter. But in Latin America, where coronavirus cases have multiplied rapidly, sales by that metric fell 11%, Mondelez said Tuesday. In its Asia, Middle East and Africa division, where some countries have imposed stricter social distancing regulations than in North America, comparable sales decreased 3%.

Mondelez shares were flat Tuesday in after-hours trading at $55.64.

Mondelez Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put said the company's emerging markets business improved during the quarter as store closures eased and more consumers were able to access its snacks.

Food companies in the U.S. have been inundated with orders from grocery stores since the pandemic exploded in March. In a country where a lot of people are staying home and can afford to stock up on food, the coronavirus has buoyed sales for the food industry.

But Mondelez has benefited less than its U.S.-centric rivals such as Campbell Soup Co. and Conagra Brands Inc.

Mondelez has also spent more to ramp up production to meet the unprecedented demand in regions such as North America. Mondelez said Covid-19-related costs, higher prices for raw materials and unfavorable exchange rates contributed to a lower profit margin in the latest quarter.

In the latest quarter, Mondelez's total revenue fell 2.5% to $5.9 billion, in line with analysts' estimate, according to FactSet. Adjusted profit of 63 cents a share -- a 16% increase from the prior year excluding currency fluctuations -- topped analysts' projection of 56 cents a share.

Write to Annie Gasparro at annie.gasparro@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 1.50% 50.23 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. 0.87% 37.29 Delayed Quote.7.97%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.69% 486.43 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC 0.23% 55.71 Delayed Quote.0.91%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.18% 163.86 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, IN
05:31pMondelez Is Stung by Coronavirus Lockdowns in Emerging Markets
DJ
05:28pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo-maker Mondelez raises dividend as North America cu..
RE
04:27pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo-maker Mondelez raises dividend as N. America cushi..
RE
04:23pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04:13pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker Mondelez beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:06pMondelēz International Reports Q2 2020 Results
GL
07/23MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/16MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Trident® Gum And T-Pain Team Up To Launch New Limited-E..
PR
07/09MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/09Mondelēz International to Report Q2 2020 Financial Results on July 28, 2..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 043 M - -
Net income 2020 3 266 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 79 338 M 79 338 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 60,27 $
Last Close Price 55,58 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC0.91%79 338
NESTLÉ S.A.5.44%334 354
DANONE-19.03%45 727
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.43%42 569
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.64%39 080
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-0.88%30 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group