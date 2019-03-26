MONDI PLC : - Annual Financial Report

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together “Mondi Group” or “Mondi”) notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

26 March 2019

INTEGRATED REPORT PUBLICATION

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2018 has been published and made available to Mondi Group shareholders today, 26 March 2019. The audited combined and consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2018 do not contain any material changes from the results published in the Mondi Group’s preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 28 February 2019.

The combined and consolidated financial statements reported in the Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2018 for the year ended 31 December 2018 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Their unqualified audit reports are included in the Integrated report and financial statements 2018 and are available for inspection at the registered offices of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2018 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2018 is also available on the Mondi Group web site at: www.mondigroup.com

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Mondi is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything Mondi does. In 2018, Mondi had revenues of €7.48 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.76 billion.

Mondi has a dual listed company structure, with a primary listing on the JSE Limited for Mondi Limited under the ticker MND and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange for Mondi plc, under the ticker MNDI. Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

