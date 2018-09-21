Log in
MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/21/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

21 September 2018

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

Dealings by a director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc in connection with the acquisition of shares as the result of a dividend reinvestment plan mandate.

For the purposes of the JSE Listings Requirements: all trades took place on market; clearance was obtained prior to the below dealings in securities; and the total value of the transaction was R 15,194.11

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Fred Phaswana
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Joint chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition as the result of a dividend reinvestment plan mandate.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
R 417.88 36
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

36

R 417.88
e) Date of transaction 2018-09-20
f) Place of the transaction JSE Limited – Outside a trading venue

© PRNewswire 2018
