Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mondi    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI

(MNDI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/15 09:02:33 am
1760.5 GBp   +0.74%
09:01aMONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/14MONDI : confirms its commitments in first New Plastics Economy Global Commitment report
PU
03/11MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

15 March 2019

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE

There follows a notification form for the Company Secretary of Mondi Limited.

For the purposes of the JSE Listings Requirements: all trades took place on market; clearance was obtained prior to the below dealings in securities; and the total value of the transaction was R4,637,432.53.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Philip Laubscher
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi Limited
b) LEI N/A
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
R333.62 12,135
R333.69 863
R333.68 902
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

13,900


R333.63
e) Date of transaction 2019-03-13
f) Place of the transaction JSE Limited – Outside a trading venue

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONDI
09:01aMONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/14MONDI : confirms its commitments in first New Plastics Economy Global Commitment..
PU
03/11MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/08MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/02MONDI : announces 19% increase in 2018 full-year profit
AQ
02/28Mondi, miners weigh on UK main index; Aston Martin skids
RE
02/28MONDI : 2018 Final Dividend ZAR/Euro Exchange Rate
PU
02/28MONDI PLC : - 2018 Final Dividend ZAR/Euro Exchange Rate
PR
02/28MONDI : Packaging firm Mondi posts 19 percent rise in annual profit
RE
02/28MONDI : full year results 2018
PU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.