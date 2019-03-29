MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding 0 03/29/2019 | 11:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Mondi Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/013038/06) JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550 Mondi plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386) LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 LSE share code: MNDI As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following: 29 March 2019 TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH On 29 March 2019, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan Date of transaction 29 March 2019 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost award Vesting date After the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022 Additional Information The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive’s total bonus as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results. Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Date of transaction 29 March 2019 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost award Vesting date After the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022 Performance conditions One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2021 Additional Information The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive’s salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results. The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained: Name Position Award Total number of shares awarded Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan 4,849 Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 9,535 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan 3,122 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 7,535 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 37,868 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 112,485 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 19,619 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 58,679 Markus Gaertner PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 2,642 Markus Gaertner PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 14,737 Michael Hakes PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 3,586 Michael Hakes PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 11,169 Georg Kasperkovitz PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 8,208 Georg Kasperkovitz PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 18,537 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 9,775 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 24,163 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 12,030 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 24,383 Sara Sizer PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 5,119 Sara Sizer PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 11,945 Jenny Hampshire Company Secretary, Mondi plc Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 2,284 Jenny Hampshire Company Secretary, Mondi plc Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 6,092 There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretaries of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are also included. Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 4,849 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



4,849





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 9,535 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



9,535





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 3,122 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



3,122





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 7,535 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



7,535





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 37,868 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



37,868





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 112,485 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



112,485





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 19,619 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



19,619





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 58,679 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



58,679





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Fibre Packaging/Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,642 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,642





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Fibre Packaging/Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 14,737 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



14,737





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 3,586 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



3,586





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 11,169 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



11,169





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Georg Kasperkovitz 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Consumer Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 8,208 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



8,208





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Georg Kasperkovitz 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Consumer Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 18,537 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



18,537





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 9,775 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



9,775





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 24,163 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



24,163





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 12,030 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



12,030





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 24,383 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



24,383





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 5,119 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



5,119





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 11,945 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



11,945





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Jenny Hampshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi plc b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,284 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,284





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Jenny Hampshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi plc b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 6,092 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



6,092





Nil e) Date of transaction 2019-03-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

