MONDI PLC : - Update on Simplification of corporate structure

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34



JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together the ‘Group’ or ‘Mondi’ or ‘Mondi Group’) notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

7 June 2019

Update on Simplification of corporate structure

Following approval from shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2019, the boards of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together, the “Boards”) confirm that good progress is being made in implementing the Simplification, including the processes to obtain the necessary regulatory consents.

Given all regulatory consents have not yet been received, the indicative date for fulfilment or waiver of the conditions for the Simplification, as set out in the Mondi Limited circular, the Mondi plc circular and the Mondi plc prospectus, each published on 26 March 2019, and the related dates and times (including the Finalisation Date, Scheme Record Time and Scheme Effective Time), have been extended.

Completion of the Simplification continues to be expected in the second half of 2019. Further information on the timetable for completion will be provided in due course.

