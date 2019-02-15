Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mondi    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI

(MNDI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:35:15 am
1897.5 GBp   +1.01%
02:07aMONDI : Trading Statement
PU
02:02aMONDI PLC : - Trading Statement
PR
02/11MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mondi : Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:07am EST

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 LSE share code: MNDI

15 February 2019

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group", the "Group" or "Mondi") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and / or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

Mondi Group: Trading Statement

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they become reasonably certain that the financial results for the period to be reported on next will differ by at least 20% from those of the previous corresponding period.

Mondi is currently finalising its results for the year ended 31 December 2018, which will be released on 28 February 2019. Mondi expects underlying EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2018 to be above that of the comparable prior year period of €1,482 million.

In the prior year, the Group recognised special item net charges after tax of €53 million. Special item net charges after tax for the year ended 31 December 2018 are expected to be around €92 million of which €81 million were recognised in the first half.

Accordingly, Mondi advises that it expects earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended 31 December 2018 to be within the ranges shown below:

--basic underlying EPS (euro cents) 186 to 192 (2017: 148.9), an increase of between 25% and 29%

--basic EPS (euro cents) 167 to 173 (2017: 137.9), an increase of between 21% and 25%

--

basic headline EPS (euro cents) 182 to 188 (2017: 145.4), an increase of between 25% and 29%

Mondi has disclosed basic underlying EPS, which is defined as basic EPS excluding the impact of special items, as the directors believe this provides a useful additional measure of the Group's earnings performance that is comparable from year to year. Mondi has disclosed basic EPS which includes the effect of special items. The disclosure of basic headline EPS is mandated under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and has been calculated in accordance with Circular 4/2018 'Headline Earnings', as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. 2017 comparative figures in this announcement have been restated for the impact of the Group's early adoption of the new 'Leases' accounting standard, IFRS 16.

The above information has neither been reviewed nor audited by Mondi's auditors.

Contact details:

Mondi Group

Andrew King

+44 193 282 6355

Group CFO

Clara Valera

+44 193 282 6357

Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Kerry Cooper

+44 193 282 6323

Senior Manager - External Communication

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Mondi is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability ispulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything Mondi does. In 2017, Mondi had revenues of €7.10 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.48 billion.

Mondi has a dual listed company structure, with a primary listing on the JSE Limited for Mondi Limited under the ticker MND, and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange for Mondi plc, under the ticker MNDI. Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 07:06:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONDI
02:07aMONDI : Trading Statement
PU
02:02aMONDI PLC : - Trading Statement
PR
02/11MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/04MONDI CEO PETER OSWALD : commitment to ‘digital Austria' in honorary capac..
PU
01/10MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/09MONDI : Keep it safe…with Mondi's FIBC liner films
PU
01/04Positive U.S. jobs data, trade relief thrust UK shares higher
RE
2018MONDI : Peter Oswald Blog on COP24
PU
2018MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 567 M
EBIT 2018 1 272 M
Net income 2018 833 M
Debt 2018 2 137 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 10 558 M
Chart MONDI
Duration : Period :
Mondi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 25,3 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Josef Oswald Group CEO, Executive Director & CEO-Europe
David Michael Williams Co-Chairman
Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana Co-Chairman
Andrew King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Lindahl Group Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDI15.00%11 918
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY15.21%18 939
MONDI LIMITED13.36%11 786
WESTROCK1.64%9 995
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA17.11%9 236
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC10.05%7 302
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.