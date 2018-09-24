Log in
OFFRE

Mondi : leads industry response with sustainable packaging solutions

09/24/2018 | 09:09am CEST
Publication Date:

24 September 2018

BarrierPack Recyclable to receive sustainability award at FachPack

Mondi, the global packaging and paper Group, is leading the industry's response to public demand for sustainable packaging solutions. At this week's FachPack trade fair in Nuremberg, Mondi's BarrierPack Recyclable will receive the 2018 German Packaging Award for the 'sustainability' category. This fully-recyclable packaging laminate has already won the 2018 Plastics Recycling Europe Award for 'Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling'. Mondi sees increasing demand from customers everywhere for packaging solutions that are sustainable, reusable or recyclable.

Sara Sizer, Communication and Marketing Director, Mondi Group, said, "We are delighted to receive another prestigious award for our BarrierPack Recyclable. It's a good example of how our innovation and application engineering teams drive and design the best packaging solutions for customer needs."

Mondi also recently completed the joint development of another fully recyclable solution in partnership with customer Werner & Mertz, owner of the Frosch brand of cleaning products. This patented polyethylene mono-material pouch has detachable decorative panels and is 100% recyclable. Starting in 2019, it will replace conventional flexible packaging for Frosch products.

"Our collaboration with Werner & Mertz shows, in the best possible way, how challenges can become solutions," said Jens Kösters, Manager Technical Services at Mondi Consumer Goods Packaging, "We worked our way through an 'innovation funnel'- testing different materials until we arrived at a designed-for-recycling concept that convinced everyone at each point of the value chain."

Mondi's FachPack exhibit will showcase a variety of innovative packaging solutions for customers from industries as diverse as automobile parts manufacturing and e-commerce. Lightweighting is a critical factor in both industries, and Mondi is in a strong position to advise customers on the latest packaging materials and designs that will minimise weight and waste while maximising strength and product protection.

Visit Mondi at FachPack in Hall 7, Booth 7-254 to learn more about how Mondi is a preferred innovation partner for customer success.

Photos:https://images.mondigroup.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=FS27IVG8kYRF

Media Contact

Albert Klinkhammer
Tel: +43 1 79013 4056
Email: Albert.Klinkhammer@mondigroup.com

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Mondi is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything Mondi does. In 2017, Mondi had revenues of €7.10 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.48 billion.

Mondi has a dual listed company structure, with a primary listing on the JSE Limited for Mondi Limited under the ticker MND, and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange for Mondi plc, under the ticker MNDI. Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

www.mondigroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:08:06 UTC
