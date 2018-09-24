Mondi : leads industry response with sustainable packaging solutions

24 September 2018

BarrierPack Recyclable to receive sustainability award at FachPack

Mondi, the global packaging and paper Group, is leading the industry's response to public demand for sustainable packaging solutions. At this week's FachPack trade fair in Nuremberg, Mondi's BarrierPack Recyclable will receive the 2018 German Packaging Award for the 'sustainability' category. This fully-recyclable packaging laminate has already won the 2018 Plastics Recycling Europe Award for 'Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling'. Mondi sees increasing demand from customers everywhere for packaging solutions that are sustainable, reusable or recyclable.

Sara Sizer, Communication and Marketing Director, Mondi Group, said, "We are delighted to receive another prestigious award for our BarrierPack Recyclable. It's a good example of how our innovation and application engineering teams drive and design the best packaging solutions for customer needs."

Mondi also recently completed the joint development of another fully recyclable solution in partnership with customer Werner & Mertz, owner of the Frosch brand of cleaning products. This patented polyethylene mono-material pouch has detachable decorative panels and is 100% recyclable. Starting in 2019, it will replace conventional flexible packaging for Frosch products.

"Our collaboration with Werner & Mertz shows, in the best possible way, how challenges can become solutions," said Jens Kösters, Manager Technical Services at Mondi Consumer Goods Packaging, "We worked our way through an 'innovation funnel'- testing different materials until we arrived at a designed-for-recycling concept that convinced everyone at each point of the value chain."

Mondi's FachPack exhibit will showcase a variety of innovative packaging solutions for customers from industries as diverse as automobile parts manufacturing and e-commerce. Lightweighting is a critical factor in both industries, and Mondi is in a strong position to advise customers on the latest packaging materials and designs that will minimise weight and waste while maximising strength and product protection.

Photos:https://images.mondigroup.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=FS27IVG8kYRF

