Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mondi PLC    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/08 11:30:00 am
1599.75 GBp   +2.42%
11:31aMONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/07MONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/05MONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI       ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

8 August 2019

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

We advise that on 7 August 2019, a number of transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) on behalf of directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc (“Mondi Shares”) using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares (“Matching Shares”).

There follow notification forms for two directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Andrew King
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£15.705 20
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20

£15.705
e) Date of transaction 2019-08-07
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

   

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name John Lindahl
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£15.705 20
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20

£15.705
e) Date of transaction 2019-08-07
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MONDI PLC
11:31aMONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/07MONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/05MONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/02MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/01MONDI PLC : - 2019 Interim Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate
PR
08/01MONDI PLC : - Half-year Report
PR
07/30MONDI PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
07/29MONDI PLC : - Simplification of corporate structure becomes effective
PR
07/23MONDI PLC : - Trading Statement
PR
07/11UPDATE ON SIMPLIFICATION : Finalisation Date announcement and revised timetable
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group