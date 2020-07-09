MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Log in
Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI       ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

9 July 2020

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

We advise that on 7 July 2020, a transaction took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) on behalf of a director of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc (“Mondi Shares”) using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares (“Matching Shares”).

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Andrew King
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£14.825 20
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20

£14.825
e) Date of transaction 2020-07-07
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

© PRNewswire 2020
