MONDI PLC

MNDI
09/03 06:35:15 am
1585.25 GBp   -0.39%
MONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI    ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

3 September 2019

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Mondi plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

     N/A

2.   Reason for notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3.   Details of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd acting as discretionary investment manager on behalf of managed portfolios.

City and country of registered office: Cape Town, South Africa

4.   Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A

5.   Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

3 September 2019        

6.   Date on which issuer notified:

3 September 2019

7.   Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.95
N/A
3.95
485,553,780
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.04
N/A
5.04
N/A

8.   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A:  Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 No. of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC47 19,156,794 N/A 3.95 N/A
Subtotal 8.A 19,156,794 3.95

B1:  Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Subtotal 8.B 1

B2:  Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9.   Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
Coronation Investment Management SA (Pty) Ltd
Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd 3.95 3.95

10.   Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

Number and percentage of voting rights held:

N/A

Date until which voting rights held:

N/A

11.   Additional information:

Place of completion: Cape Town, South Africa

Date of completion: 3 September 2019

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© PRNewswire 2019
