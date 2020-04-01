Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/01 05:30:59 am
1332.25 GBp   -3.53%
04:46aMONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/27MONDI PLC : - Mondi launches EUR750 million Eurobond
PR
03/27MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
MONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

04/01/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI       ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

1 April 2020

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Mondi plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

     N/A

2.   Reason for notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3.   Details of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Norges Bank

City and country of registered office: Oslo, Norway

4.   Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A

5.   Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

30 March 2020  

6.   Date on which issuer notified:

31 March 2020

7.   Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.996
0.03
3.02
485,553,780
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.63
0.03
3.66
N/A

8.   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A:  Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 No. of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC47 14,548,262 N/A 2.996 N/A
Subtotal 8.A 14,548,262 2.996

B1:  Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 138,633 0.03
Subtotal 8.B 1 138,633 0.03

B2:  Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9.   Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

10.   Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

Number and percentage of voting rights held:

N/A

Date until which voting rights held:

N/A

11.   Additional information:

Place of completion: Oslo, Norway

Date of completion: 31 March 2020

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© PRNewswire 2020
