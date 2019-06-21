Mondi Diamond Awards - 1 year on: Interview with Olga Fotieva

What's been the impact of the MDAs on your colleagues and the business?

Olga: Being a finalist in such a visible competition has been a big honour and achievement for our HR team and the wider community at Mondi Syktyvkar. We were all so proud to get to the final, and the recognition we've received has given us a lot of energy to do things even better.

Even more than that, it's given us the confidence and support to continue pursuing our ambitions!

Can you tell us more about those ambitions?

Olga: NEXT was started as a one-off project, but by building such strong foundations, it's now a continuous part of what we do and who we are. And that's because it really does address an ongoing need that we and so many businesses face.

Over the last year we've been able to develop two important new elements. One is a year long Maintenance Excellence programme which is part of our Road to Reliability (R2R) initiative. It identifies skills gaps and then builds a skills matrix that lets us create training programmes to close those gaps. We've seen tangible improvements that are reflected in the KPIs, and the project won the 2019 Mondi HR Award.

But the biggest new part of NEXT, and one that shifts us from fire-fighting to really beginning to think about our vision for the future, is how we're now working with schools and universities. We knew that very few kids wanted to work in this industry, so we've started to connect with young people much earlier in secondary schools - before they go on to college and university.

Working with the government, we've been able to offer schools a course that teaches children soft and hard skills they otherwise wouldn't be able to get. This gives us a way of travelling with young people through school … to college … to university - to Mondi!

Is this a programme that can work in other parts of the world where Mondi does business?

Olga: Definitely! This is a transferable programme, and so is the expertise we've built. Right now we're cooperating with our colleagues in Mondi South Africa to share our experience about how to implement a similar project.

Having gone through the MDAs, what's your perspective on them?

Olga: You know, it may sound quite simple to enter the MDAs: you present your story, and some people judge you. But whether you win or you lose, there's a lot more to it! You put in a huge amount of effort, you're really stretched and it's a real emotional journey you take. But I tell you - when you hear you have been selected to go through to the final phase it gives you and your team so much confidence and encouragement!

Some people may connect competition and awards with tangible prizes. But recognition is so much better - and so much more valuable - than anything else!

What about for you personally?

Olga: Well, it was very inspiring - an incredible learning experience. You get to meet the senior leaders in Mondi. You see the interest they have in what you're doing - and you see how they are working hard to deliver their own projects.

The training provides a master-class in leadership and personal skills - and it challenges you and supports you to grow way beyond your comfort zone!

The MDA team was really brilliant. And even though we were competitors, working with the other finalists was wonderful. We were all in the same shoes and we all supported each other. That was a fantastic experience - and at the same time you're learning so much about other parts of the business.

In terms of my career - the MDAs have given me a real boost and opened up new horizons. I'm now just about to take up a new job in Vienna as one of the four new Business Partners within Mondi's HR structure. Our role will be to understand what the business needs in the way of people and skills, and then develop integrated solutions that are aligned across our operations and support Mondi in implementing its business strategy.

So is there anything you'd say to someone thinking of entering the 2021 MDAs?

Olga: Don't be shy! Many people have brilliant projects but they think maybe others don't want to know or aren't interested. Don't think like that! Be active and take the first step. There really aren't any negative points - only positive ones. It's a truly valuable experience that will give you and your team the potential to grow.

Olga will shortly be moving to Vienna with her family to take up her new post as HR Business Partner Uncoated Fine Paper/Centre of Excellence People Development, Group Human Resources. We wish her every success.