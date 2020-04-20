Log in
MONDO TV GROUP: no minority list of candidates to the office of member of the Statutory Auditors has been filed for the shareholders meeting to be held on 13 May 2020

04/20/2020 | 04:01am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

20 April 2020 - Mondo TV S.p.A. hereby informs that, according to section 144-octies, 2 paragraph of Consob Regulation number 11971/1999, only the majority shareholder filed the list within the first term (Saturday 18 April 2020) for the appointment of the Statutory Aditors.

As an effect, pursuant to section 144-sexies, 5 paragraph of the Consob Regulation 11971/1999, the term for the filing of the list of candidates to the office of member of the Statutory Auditors is extended of three more days, and the minimum percentage of owned shares of Mondo TV S.p.A. for the filing of such list is reduced from 4,5% to 2,25%.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, has its registered office in Rome and is a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:
Mondo TV
Piergiacomo Pollonio
Investor Relator
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 08:00:16 UTC
