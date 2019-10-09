Log in
MONDO TV S.P.A.

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report  
News 
News

MONDO TV: il Gruppo Mondo TV avvia con Toon2Tango la fase di sviluppo del primo progetto congiunto dal titolo provvisorio Agent 203

10/09/2019 | 06:36am EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV: il Gruppo Mondo TV avvia con Toon2Tango la fase di sviluppo del primo progetto congiunto dal titolo provvisorio Agent 203

Il progetto, anche grazie alla collaborazione creativa e produttiva con la Toon2Tango, si annuncia di altissima qualità e potrà portare un importante valore aggiunto di contenuto alla linea di produzione del Gruppo Mondo TV

9 ottobre 2019- Mondo TV informa di aver avviato con la società tedesca Toon2Tango GmbH, la nuova impresa fondata da Hans Ulrich Stoef, ex CEO di m4e e Chairman di Studio 100, la fase di sviluppo del primo progetto congiunto nell'ambito dell'accordo di cooperazione strategica annunciato lo scorso 20 giugno 2019.

Lo sviluppo prevede la realizzazione delle grafiche principali, di un arco narrativo, alcune sceneggiature e soggetti e una presentazione della proprietà intellettuale sottostante al progetto medesimo, attualmente denominata "Agent 203" tratta da un'idea originale di V- House e Damjan Mitrevski.

La fase di sviluppo dovrebbe concludersi nel primo trimestre del 2020. Il progetto, anche grazie alla collaborazione creativa e produttiva con la Toon2Tango, si annuncia di altissima qualità e potrà portare un importante valore aggiunto di contenuto alla linea di produzione del Gruppo Mondo TV

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

p.pollonio@mondotviberoamerica.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: Mondo TV Group starts the development of the first joint project with Toon2Tango provisionally titled Agent 203

The project, also thanks to the creative and production cooperation with Toon2Tango, promises to be of the highest quality and will bring an important added value of content to the production line of the Mondo TV Group

October 9, 2019- Mondo TV announces that it started with the German company Toon2Tango GmbH, the new company founded by Hans Ulrich Stoef, former CEO and Chairman of the Content Board of m4e and Studio 100 Media, the development of their first joint project within the scope of the strategic cooperation agreement announced last June 20, 2019. The idea was created by V-House and Damjan Mitrevski.

The development involves, among other assets, the creation of the main graphics, the storyline, some scripts and treatments together with a presentation of the intellectual property underlying the project itself, currently called "Agent 203".

The development phase should end in the first quarter of 2020. The project, also thanks to the creative and production cooperation with Toon2Tango, promises to be of the highest quality and will bring an important added value of content to the production line of the Mondo TV Group

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

p.pollonio@mondotviberoamerica.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:35:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 21,4 M
EBIT 2019 5,94 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Finance 2019 5,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,70x
P/E ratio 2020 7,78x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 39,4 M
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,22  €
Last Close Price 1,08  €
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matteo Corradi CEO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Orlando Corradi Chairman
Benedetto Proietti Semproni Director-Operations
Carlo Marchetti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francesco Figliuzzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-9.46%43
TOHO CO., LTD.20.51%7 961
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%6 704
THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY-2.01%6 328
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 009
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.7.89%4 035
