MONDO TV: il Gruppo Mondo TV avvia con Toon2Tango la fase di sviluppo del primo progetto congiunto dal titolo provvisorio Agent 203

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: Mondo TV Group starts the development of the first joint project with Toon2Tango provisionally titled Agent 203

The project, also thanks to the creative and production cooperation with Toon2Tango, promises to be of the highest quality and will bring an important added value of content to the production line of the Mondo TV Group

October 9, 2019- Mondo TV announces that it started with the German company Toon2Tango GmbH, the new company founded by Hans Ulrich Stoef, former CEO and Chairman of the Content Board of m4e and Studio 100 Media, the development of their first joint project within the scope of the strategic cooperation agreement announced last June 20, 2019. The idea was created by V-House and Damjan Mitrevski.

The development involves, among other assets, the creation of the main graphics, the storyline, some scripts and treatments together with a presentation of the intellectual property underlying the project itself, currently called "Agent 203".

The development phase should end in the first quarter of 2020. The project, also thanks to the creative and production cooperation with Toon2Tango, promises to be of the highest quality and will bring an important added value of content to the production line of the Mondo TV Group

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM