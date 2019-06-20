MONDO TV S.p.A.: Mondo TV Group enters into a strategic alliance with Ulli Stoef's new venture

The alliance is aimed at developing, producing and distributing unique and high quality programs with strong merchandise appeal, targeting the international market with special focus to Europe

Matteo Corradi, managing director of Mondo TV, stated: "This strategic alliance is one of the most important steps for the future of our Group, and it will projects Mondo to those North European countries where its presence was below the expectations. We are proud to be partnering with Mr. Hans Ulrich Stoef, one of the predominant personalities in our industry, in his new adventure. We have now big opportunities in front of us, which will balance the business of Mondo TV back to Europe".

Hans Ulrich Stoef, managing director and founder of Toon2Tango, stated: "We are extremely excited about the strategic deal and its possibilities with the Mondo Group. After more than 30 years being CEO of companies such as Studio 100 Media, m4e AG, Tele Münchens's CTM, Universal Studios CP Germany and also producer for highly successful IP'S / such as MIA AND ME, TOPO TIP, WISSPER, HOW AND WHY TV and many many others, we will continue our path to build high quality and successful cross media brands with this partnership with Mondo and our new venture Toon2Tango. This is just the first step of a bright future of our new share brands and there will be much more to come "

20 JuneMondo TV announced that Mondo TV S.p.A. and Mondo TV Suisse S.A. have entered into a new strategic cooperation agreement aimed at developing, coproducing and distributing at least eight 3D CGI new animated TV series in the next four years, with the German company Toon2Tango GmbH, a new venture founded by Mr. Hans Ulrich Stoef, formerly CEO of m4e and Chairman of Studio 100.

The agreement sets forth a preferential route for the Parties to cooperate in the development and production of new IP, created or found by Toon2Tango: the new projects will all have high quality, strong merchandise appeal and will be targeted to global market with a special initial focus to the European countries and the relevant main broadcasters and digital platforms. As co-producers, the parties will co-own the underlying IP of the produced series and will share all revenues deriving from the exploitation thereof.

In terms of distribution, the parties will cooperate on multi-territorial deals, but will operate independently in some respective countries; in particular in Europe, Toon2Tango will be responsible for distribution in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK and Ireland, Scandinavia and Benelux, while Mondo will be responsible for distribution in all other European countries. Distribution shall include both audiovisual and all licensing & merchandising rights. More than three projects are currently under evaluation by the parties to select those which will go to future development and production.

Matteo Corradi, managing director of Mondo TV, stated: "This strategic alliance is one of the most important steps for the future of our Group, and it will projects Mondo to those North European countries where its presence was below the expectations. We are proud to be partnering with Mr. Hans Ulrich Stoef, one of the predominant personalities in our industry, in his new adventure. We have now big opportunities in front of us, which will balance the business of Mondo TV back to Europe".

Hans Ulrich Stoef, managing director and founder of Toon2Tango, stated: "We are extremely excited about the strategic deal and it possibilities with the Mondo Group. After more than 30 years being CEO of companies such as Studio 100 Media, m4e AG, Tele Münchens's CTM, Universal Studios CP Germany and also producer for highly successful IP'S / such as MIA AND ME, TOPO TIP, WISSPER, HOW AND WHY TV and many many others, we will continue our path to build high quality and successful cross media brands with this partnership with Mondo and our new venture Toon2Tango. This is just the first step of a brigh