MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
MONETA Money Bank : Group results for Q1 2020

05/05/2020

MONETA GROUP RESULTS FOR Q1 2020

MONETA delivered net profit of CZK 731 million on bases of strong 14.7% operating income growth, slight degrease of 0.2% in cost base. Increased loan loss provisioning related to COVID- 19 pandemic negatively impacted profit.

Prague, 5 May 2020

MONETA continued to generate solid loan portfolio growth of 13.1%, lending activity was complemented by strong growth of core customer deposit base at 18.2% and supported by robust capital adequacy of 21%. On April 1st, 2020, MONETA completed acquisition of Wüstenrot - stavební spořitelna and Wüstenrot hypoteční banka. Additionally, MONETA successfully completed migration of its debit and credit card operating platform, moving over 1 million cards onto a new system. The migration project consumed over 28 thousand mandays and will bring significant cost efficiency in the future.

GROWTH

  • Total operating income grew 14.7% driven by both interest andnon-interest income as a result of 274.0% increase in net income from financial operations and higher net interest income by 4.9% year-on-year.
  • Continued strong growth in retail lending was driven by excellent performance in our mortgage franchise, up 38.3%year-on-year, and solid growth in consumer lending, up 6.6% year-on-year.
  • In the commercial segment, MONETA is executing the strategy to expand its small business franchise, increasing loan portfolio by 40.4%year-on-year.
  • MONETA continues to attract clients to use its digital banking platform, activity increase is reflected in stronger consumer and small business loan origination through online channels, generating growth of 35.1%year-on-year and 48.2% year-on-year.

PROFITABILITY

  • Delivered consolidated net profit of CZK 731 million, resulting in Return on Tangible Equity of 12.7%.
  • Cost base managed at CZK 1,332 million, resulting in slight decrease of (0.2%) onyear-on-year base
  • Posted elevated level of loan loss provisioning at CZK 684 million, COVID pandemic related IFRS charge at CZK 475 million due to changed macroeconomic outlook and increased risk on clients requesting loan repayment moratorium.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Lenka Míčková, mob. +420 731 613 622, lenka.mickova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA Money Bank serves more than 9% of the Czech population via an omni- channel distribution strategy which includes 160 branches and more than 630 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, brokers and leasing partners.

  • Overall provisioning resulted in Cost of Risk at level of 1.73% measured against average size of MONETA´s overall loan portfolio.
  • NPL ratio maintained at 1.9% and total NPLs are covered by nearly 119% of loan loss provision.
  • Benefiting from robust liquidity and capital positions, improving loan to deposit ratio to 80.8% (from 84.6% year ago), and further improving liquidity coverage ratio to 155.6% (from 137.5% year ago) and decreasing regulatory leverage to 8.0%.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

  • Reinforced Total Capital Adequacy Ratio to 21.0%, strongly supported by successful additional Tier 2 bond issuance in January 2020, in the amount of CZK 2.6 million at 3.79% yield.
  • Inclusion of part of 2019 and 1Q 2020 net profit of CZK 1,858 million into regulatory capital, on basis of suspended dividend due toCOVID-19 pandemic, increasing Tier 1 Ratio to 17.4% from 17.0% a year ago.
  • Increased risk weighted assets by 6.5% against loan book growth of 13.1% onyear-to-year basis.
  • Management changed MONETA´s capital target to 14.9%, from 15.9% on basis of CNB´s decrease of counter cyclical buffer.
  • Reinstatement of dividend policy is planned to be reviewed during 3rdquarter of 2020 subject to profitability, capital and liquidity positions at that time.
  • Suspended share buyback due to the COVID pandemic related uncertainties and consequences.
    COVID 19 LOAN RE-PAYMENT MORATORIUM
  • The Czech state authorities declared State of emergency on 12thMarch 2020, imposing number of social distancing and other measures severely limiting economic activity.
  • MONETA proceeded quickly in offering loanre-payment relief to its clients, enabling web, based applications as of March 19thto retail, small business and SME customers.
  • MONETA proceeded until 30. 4. 2020 estimated 55 thousand requests impacting overall loan portfolio of
    CZK 21.5 billion (doesn´t include Wüstenrot exposures). The re-payment moratorium requests have the following structure:
    • Retail loans: 14.9%
    • Commercial loans: 23.4 %
    • Mortgages: 11.1 %
  • MONETA´s voluntary loanre-payment moratorium was subsequently replaced by legislated loan re- payment moratorium including interest rate ceiling currently set at maximum 9% p.a. per retail loans.
  • As of 30. 4. 2020, MONETA processed 4 thousand applications under the legislated loanre-payment relief, approximately one third of which have previously applied for the voluntary moratorium.

Commenting on MONETA's financial results of Q1 2020 results, Tomáš Spurný, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of MONETA, said:

"MONETA continues to deliver again its strategic objectives despite this unexpected crisis. As a bank we have withstood measures and challenges, maintaining our operations while protecting staff and clients alike. On provisioning we have assumed prudent posture and will continue to do so. We trust that this crisis will make us stronger and more successful in medium term. "

Management's presentation of 1Q 2020 results will start at 9:00 am CEST on 5 May 2020.

Dial in numbers:

  • CZ +420 225 439 717
  • US +1 844 286 0643
  • UK +44 207 194 3759
  • Hong Kong +8 523 077 3574
  • Singapore +6 564 298 400

Participant PIN code: 94200255#

Enquiries:

MONETA Money Bank, a.s.

Press Office:

Investor Relations:

Zuzana Filipová

Miroslav Frayer

media@moneta.cz

investors@moneta.cz

+420 224 442 005

+420 224 442 549

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
