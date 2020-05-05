MONETA Money Bank : Group results for Q1 2020

MONETA GROUP RESULTS FOR Q1 2020

MONETA delivered net profit of CZK 731 million on bases of strong 14.7% operating income growth, slight degrease of 0.2% in cost base. Increased loan loss provisioning related to COVID- 19 pandemic negatively impacted profit.

Prague, 5 May 2020

MONETA continued to generate solid loan portfolio growth of 13.1%, lending activity was complemented by strong growth of core customer deposit base at 18.2% and supported by robust capital adequacy of 21%. On April 1st, 2020, MONETA completed acquisition of Wüstenrot - stavební spořitelna and Wüstenrot hypoteční banka. Additionally, MONETA successfully completed migration of its debit and credit card operating platform, moving over 1 million cards onto a new system. The migration project consumed over 28 thousand mandays and will bring significant cost efficiency in the future.

GROWTH

Total operating income grew 14.7% driven by both interest and non-interest income as a result of 274.0% increase in net income from financial operations and higher net interest income by 4.9% year-on-year.

non-interest income as a result of 274.0% increase in net income from financial operations and higher net interest income by 4.9% year-on-year. Continued strong growth in retail lending was driven by excellent performance in our mortgage franchise, up 38.3% year-on-year, and solid growth in consumer lending, up 6.6% year-on-year.

year-on-year, and solid growth in consumer lending, up 6.6% year-on-year. In the commercial segment, MONETA is executing the strategy to expand its small business franchise, increasing loan portfolio by 40.4% year-on-year.

year-on-year. MONETA continues to attract clients to use its digital banking platform, activity increase is reflected in stronger consumer and small business loan origination through online channels, generating growth of 35.1% year-on-year and 48.2% year-on-year.

PROFITABILITY

Delivered consolidated net profit of CZK 731 million, resulting in Return on Tangible Equity of 12.7%.

Cost base managed at CZK 1,332 million, resulting in slight decrease of (0.2%) on year-on-year base

year-on-year base Posted elevated level of loan loss provisioning at CZK 684 million, COVID pandemic related IFRS charge at CZK 475 million due to changed macroeconomic outlook and increased risk on clients requesting loan repayment moratorium.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Lenka Míčková, mob. +420 731 613 622, lenka.mickova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA Money Bank serves more than 9% of the Czech population via an omni- channel distribution strategy which includes 160 branches and more than 630 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, brokers and leasing partners.